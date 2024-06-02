Banuelos stars for Lions as GGGM 'empties the tank' against Bulldogs

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward Tom Banuelos starred as the Lions claimed a thumping 110-point win over Turvey Park.
Banuelos finished with seven goals while Jack Powell kicked three as the Lions romped home to a 22.10 (142) to 5.2 (32) victory over the Bulldogs.
The key forward has been a strong addition for the Lions this season and GGGM coach Sam Martyn believed he was best on ground in their massive win.
"He was outstanding today," Martyn said.
"They tried three or four different opponents on him and he just seemed to play a level above everyone else.
"He's had the yips you could say in front of goal and there's been a few games there where the radar hasn't been on.
"Last week is an example of that where he kicked 1.6, however he reversed that form today and kicked 7.0.
"Arguably he was best on ground today and he's pretty special to watch in full flight."
Key players Matt Hamblin and Ben Walsh were also impressive in the victory while Martyn also noted the efforts of teenager Jake Fairman.
"Fairmo was outstanding today," he said.
"For a young kid he's really acquitting himself to first grade footy now, it takes a few weeks to adjust to the level.
"More so for him it's about the bigger bodies, however he's really started to find his feet and he just has moments where it looks like he's played 50 to 100 games of RFL footy.
"He's classy and he's able to make good decisions in the moment, but his speed is what sets him apart as well.
"I'm really happy with Jake's progress."
After only being ahead by 15 points at the first break, the Lions then stamped their authority on the game leading into halftime as they kicked six unanswered goals in the second term.
Martyn said it was great to enter the double bye on the back of such a strong victory and he felt it was a fantastic way to finish up the opening half of their season.
"We were really pleased with how we played," he said.
"We understand that we do have the double bye coming up, so the theme for us was let's empty the tank out this week and make sure we put our best effort forward.
"Because we are not going to be playing footy for three weeks and we really wanted to put on a show at home against a team that last year we ended up losing to in heartbreaking fashion.
"To put on display the performance we did was excellent and we go into the double bye now 8-0.
"If you said that at the start of the year would you take 8-0 to begin the season, you'd be pretty silly if you said no.
"I'm thrilled with where we are at."
It appears the memories from last years thrilling preliminary final were still sitting with both sides as Martyn revealed it was a fiery start to their clash at Ganmain Sportsground.
"It was not too dissimilar to moments against Mangoplah last week," he said.
"There was a bit of tension in the game and I'm just really proud of the way our boys understand the line.
"We fly the flag for our teammate and make sure that we stick up for them, hopefully the other team understands that behaviour isn't acceptable.
"But then we just get back to doing what we do really well and that's playing footy, we think the foundation of our football club is built on contested footy.
"At the coalface is where it starts and I think that's where we really gain momentum with our midfielders dominating at passages.
"Then our ball movement and our structures stem from that, but it was really pleasing for us to stand up in what was at times a pretty spiteful game."
Full Time
GGGM 3.4 9.6 14.7 22.10 (142)
Turvey Park 1.1 1.1 4.1 5.2 (32)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Banuelos 7, J.Powell 3, T.Anderson 2, J.Sullivan 2, S.Hamblin 2, M.Hamblin 2, K.Mahon 1, S.Butterfield 1, J.McCaig 1, T.Sase 1; Turvey Park: J.Margosis 2, J.Peters 1, H.Smith 1, H.Stapleton 1
BEST: GGGM: T.Banuelos, J.Fairman, M.Hamblin, T.Quinn, D.Foley, B.Walsh; Turvey Park: L.Leary, S.Jones, O.Jenkins, L.Warren, W.Voss, L.Roberts
