Goannas fightback late to claim thrilling victory against Coolamon

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes fought back late in a dramatic final term to claim a thrilling 11-point win against Coolamon.
After getting out to a two-goal lead early in the final term, the Goannas then found themselves down by seven points at the 11-minute mark after conceding three straight goals through ill-discipline.
A strong mark and goal through Flynn Collins levelled the scores for the Goannas, before he then kicked a crafty goal from the boundary to give MCUE the lead heading into red time.
Goannas coach Nelson Foley then put the icing on the cake after a long bomb then bounced at right angles to trickle through and lead MCUE to a 9.13 (67) to 7.14 (56) victory.
Foley was thrilled with their comeback victory and he declared it the best he's experienced at the Goannas.
"I'm so, so proud," Foley said.
"I think in my short time here it's probably the best win I've been a part of, just with the resilience that we showed at the end.
"There was a few things that didn't go our way and we actually ended up down a goal in that last quarter.
"Our theme has been that we know what we are trying to do and we've just got to stick to that regardless of the state of the game.
"I felt that we did that and from player one to 21 the resilience was just incredible.
"Some guys like Cody Reynoldson got called in today and he made a couple of game-saving tackles at the end there.
"I'm just so, so proud of the whole group for pulling through like that."
Both teams had their trouble in front of goal early in the contest and after trailing by five points at quarter-time, it was the Hoppers who took a narrow one-point lead into the sheds at the main break.
Ethan Schiller then kicked his second of the game roughly mid-way through the third quarter to give the Goannas back the lead before Liam Crittenden was gifted a goal through ill-discipline from the Hoppers.
Nick Buchanan was outstanding for the Hoppers and his fourth goal of the afternoon had the margin sitting at just six points with a term to play.
In the end, four goals to three in the last term gifted the Goannas the win however they nearly threw it away after gifting back-to-back goals to Flynn Cook at the mid-way point of the final quarter.
The Goannas had issues with poor discipline last weekend in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Foley agreed it was disappointing it had reared it's head again late in the contest against the Hoppers.
"Oh absolutely," he said.
"We probably cost ourselves a little bit last week with a few things, so it was disappointing for that to creep in again.
"But the fact that we put our own backs against the wall but then actually responded and were able to put that in the back of our mind was really pleasing."
Collins finished with three important goals while Lachy Kendall was outstanding for the Goannas through the midfield.
Kendall has been playing some good footy over the past month and Foley praised his efforts in their win against the Hoppers.
"Lachy Kendall we had as our best last week and I think he was probably our best again today," he said.
"He's just turning into an absolute bull through the middle there and Flynny Collins played his most mature game of senior footy.
"He kicked two in the last quarter when the game was on the line and he took some really strong marks.
"I've spoken about him a few times, but he's certainly taking steps.
"Then Lachie Johnson and Connor Quade who came in for his first game in down back, obviously (Joe) Redfern and (Nick) Buchanan are A-grade forwards and I thought those boys battled incredibly well all day.
"I could keep going on with Bailey Jones through the midfield, but I really thought it was a 21-man performance."
Full Time
MCUE 2.6 3.7 5.12 9.13 (67)
Coolamon 2.1 3.8 4.12 7.14 (56)
GOALS: MCUE: F.Collins 3, E.Schiller 2, N.Foley 2, C.Reynoldson 1, L.Crittenden 1; Coolamon: N.Buchanan 4, F.cook 2, J.Rudd 1
BEST: MCUE: L.Kendall, N.Foley, E.Schiller, H.Collins, F.Collins, L.Johnson; Coolamon: N.Buchanan, A.Macauley, A.Clarke, T.Coenen, B.Hodgson, M.Robinson
