Inspired teen an inspiration

It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here with a snapshot of what's making news to kick off the new working week.
This morning Emily Anderson brings you the inspirational story of Wagga teen Izzy Doherty. Inspired by Forbes sparkie Nedd Brockmann, the 14-year-old wanted to set herself an "out of reach" goal. So, she decided to clock up 300km in May to raise money for the Black Dog Institute. Great stuff, Izzy!
Another great story in the list this morning is one, written by Jeremy Eager, which introduces us to Caly - the Italian hunting dog giving a veteran a new lease on life. The Department of Veterans Affairs and Dogs for Life helped pair Karen Doyle with a therapy dog, but finding the right companion has taken years due to her dog allergy.
Meanwhile, Mount Erin boarders returned to their dorms as part of the 150th anniversary of the Wagga Presentation Sisters at the weekend.
In sport, the DA's team has all the results and analysis from the weekend's action.
Have a great week!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.