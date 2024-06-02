Nerds and proud of it: Costumed crowd finds a place to fit in

Hundreds of nerds, geeks, gamers and cosplayers came together for an expo where, for many, it was a place where they could express themselves in costume.
Held at Wagga Showground, gaming and popular culture expo GAMMA drew in estimated crowd of more than 1500 on June 1.
Owner of game store Cards and Combat Jess Serafin said the community of people who enjoy playing collaborative games and dressing in costume was growing in Wagga.
"We're nerds, we claim that," she said.
"People that don't think they can fit in anywhere else come to places like this [GAMMA] because everyone feels that in a way."
While GAMMA and other pop culture conventions draw in self-professed nerds, such conventions are a cross section of sub-cultures.
"There's communities within the community," Ms Serafin said.
"There's the Warhammer community, there's the cosplay community and when you're in that community, you get stuck in that one community but things like GAMMA bring them all together."
She believes gaming and cosplay gives people a talking point beyond their lives and real life.
"You're not just having a conversation, you're actually doing something," Ms Serafin said.
"It gives them something in common with other people."
Organiser Daniel Fisher was pleased with the turn out at the convention.
"We don't even know an official count of how many people actually turned up," Mr Fisher said.
"It just got so chaotic at one point at ticketing trying to get people through the door."
Back for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Fisher said there were triple the number of Cosplay competition entrants, with about 40 people across four divisions.
Cosplay is a portmanteau of "costume play", and is an activity where "cosplayers" dress up and act to represent a specific character.
"People just love embodying something, whether it's their favourite character or anime or video game, and just embodying the character," Mr Fisher said.
Like Ms Serafin, he believes pop culture conventions offer some people an outlet to express themselves without fear of judgment.
"Going out in the real world, that can be a bit confronting, having to be yourself and potentially be judged," he said.
"It's not like people could just walk around the streets with their cosplay on."
This year's GAMMA event in Wagga also saw visitors who were curious to experience a gaming expo.
First-time attendee Michael Attard enjoys playing miniature war game Warhammer with friends, a hobby he's picked up in addition to video gaming.
"It's a game and it involves figurines and you move them around the board," Mr Attard said.
He attended GAMMA for the first time because he said he is "a bit of a nerd" and wanted to "see what it is about".
"There was a lot of people there, it was shoulder to shoulder with people in a lot of places," he said.
While Mr Attard enjoys playing Warhammer, he said people at the conference had a diverse array of activties and interests.
"Everyone's got different passions, I play Warhammer, but I go to the gym six days a week," he said.
"Some of these guys, they're full into their cosplay and everyone's entitled to do what they enjoy."
Australian actor and film producer John Jarratt, notable for his role in Wolf Creek, was at the event after promoting his latest movie What About Sal in May.
