The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Nerds and proud of it: Costumed crowd finds a place to fit in

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated June 3 2024 - 12:07pm, first published June 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAMMA Gaming and Pop Culture Expo attendees Jacob McCarten as Chip Dubboo from Halo & Adrian Butin as DC Comics Deathstroke. Picture by Tom Dennis
GAMMA Gaming and Pop Culture Expo attendees Jacob McCarten as Chip Dubboo from Halo & Adrian Butin as DC Comics Deathstroke. Picture by Tom Dennis

Hundreds of nerds, geeks, gamers and cosplayers came together for an expo where, for many, it was a place where they could express themselves in costume.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.