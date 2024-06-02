Bulldogs get the win in fun game with Lions; Griffith bounce back from loss

Madeline Begley has made her intentions clear on her return to the netball court, she's here to stay.
The defender played a key role in Turvey Park's win this weekend, with coach Niamh Boyer saying her consistency and maturity on the court made a huge difference in their defending end.
"Madeline did everything right, she was awesome, she was getting so much ball," Boyer said.
"She came onto the court today and said 'I'm back'.
"She brings that maturity into the defence end, some height, she's just so cool, calm and collected, it was great having her experience back on the court and she was so consistent for four quarters, it was awesome."
In their first consecutive win of the season, the Bulldogs held onto a fourth quarter lead to secure a 59-41 win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Boyer said the game see-sawed four goals in either direction and she was pleased to see the side put on a four-quarter effort.
Having fun out on court, Boyer said every player was working well.
"It was really fun," she said.
"Everyone was up and about, everyone was having a good day, everyone played well, everyone wanted to win.
"I think when you know you've got a good chance, and you all want it really bad, it makes it enjoyable."
Speaking with the team before the game about having confidence in both themselves and the team, the win was a just reward for a good on-court effort.
Playing with an incredibly young team, Boyer said a fun game can make a huge difference in their performance.
"In the end we were just super composed and held on," she said.
"When everyone's up and about, everyone's having a good time, we all play so much better.
"With such a young group of girls, you ride the highs and lows, so to have them all having a good time and enjoying themselves all at the same time, it makes my job very easy."
With top of the ladder Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes after next week's general bye, Boyer said the win is a nice momentum builder ahead of a tough game.
The side take confidence and self belief from the win.
After a slow start last week, the Swans wanted to rectify their first quarter performance against Wagga Tigers.
Pleased with how they have started most of their games this season, Georgia Fuller said they dropped in their game against Coolamon.
This weekend however, they were back out strong and controlling, leading to their 22-goal win over Wagga Tigers.
Without the need to play catch up, Fuller said they were able to continue adding to their score as the game wore on.
"I think this year we've been pretty good at our starts, but in tough games we need to be switched on," Fuller said.
"We know Tigers are a great team, so to be able to compete well against a team like that, you've got to have a good start, or they're going to come out firing, and they did fight back, but we ended up with a good win which was nice."
The Swans travelled with a small side this week, with both Jasmin Gilmour and Brianna Blumer out with injuries.
Next week's bye will serve the side well as they evaluate when the duo will be able to return.
Back in the side after a week off, Kacy Bell was a standout for the Swans, while Jenna Richards continues a breakout season.
"She's so strong and she just fits in well with the group of girls, so we love having her play with us," Fuller said.
"She's naturally just a talented player and she's been like that since she was young.
"We had her a little bit last year down in our shooting, for the start of the year before she went overseas, then yeah, we got her back this year to help complement our defence and she's just a lovely girl, so she's always going to fit in easy but we built that bit of relationship with her last year.
"She's been able to fit in quite well, she's good out there on the court and she's a bit of a leader too, which is nice for those younger girls."
Griffith 68 d Wagga Tigers 46
Collingullie-Wagga 57 d Leeton-Whitton 32
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 49 d Coolamon 47
Turvey Park 51 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 49
