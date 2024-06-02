The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Bulldogs get the win in fun game with Lions; Griffith bounce back from loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 2 2024 - 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Tahlia Quinn takes a pass on the run during their win over Wagga Tigers. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith's Tahlia Quinn takes a pass on the run during their win over Wagga Tigers. Picture by Les Smith

Madeline Begley has made her intentions clear on her return to the netball court, she's here to stay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.