Teen already eyeing her next challenge after clocking up 300km in May

After weeks of sunrise running, riding and fundraising, 14-year-old Izzy Doherty has enjoyed her first sleep-in in over a month.
On May 31, the Wagga highschooler's friends and family cheered her on as she finished her last lap around Lake Albert completing 300 kilometres during May.
"I'd wake up at about 5:30 or 6 every day," the Mater Dei Catholic College student said.
"I'd have all my stuff ready and where I was gonna be running or bike riding set up, and then I'd do that."
Inspired by Forbes sparkie Nedd Brockmann who ran from Perth to Sydney to fundraise for a homelessness charity, the Wagga teen wanted to set herself an "out of reach" goal.
She chose her distance, and chose to raise funds for mental health charity the Black Dog Institute.
"It was pretty much all just reading the Nedd Brockmann book," she said.
"Straight away, I was so inspired, it was just so amazing and cool."
At the time Izzy was 13, and wrote down many ideas about how she could challenge herself.
When she told her parents she wanted to run and ride 300 kilometres in May, they didn't take her seriously at first.
"When she approached the idea to me that she wanted to run 300 kilometres, I thought it a crazy idea to be honest, and I kept ignoring her," mother Bel Doherty said.
"She kind of laughed, and almost had to deliver a persuasive text to me as to why she should be allowed to do it in the end.
"When she decides to do something , she's very driven."
Izzy's father Pete Doherty said the whole idea came from his daughter, and once he and Ms Doherty came on board, they were there in full support.
"It was all her," Mr Doherty said.
"If anything, I was kind of like, 'be careful, you've got a lot of sport on, you don't want to overdo yourself'."
Izzy planned her exercise around her existing schedule of school, part-time work, soccer, netball and footy.
With sport training on most afternoons, the teen realised that she would have to complete her daily distances first thing in the morning.
And on top of completing an average of 10 kilometres per day, Izzy braved several frosty mornings with sub-zero temperatures.
"One morning before I had gloves, I came back from a bike ride and my hands were numb and so cold I couldn't even undo my helmet," she said.
Her brother laughed when he saw Izzy sitting at the dining table eating breakfast with her helmet still on one morning.
Yet the biggest challenge came two weeks into the month when Izzy suffered a leg injury.
"I was planning to do 15k and then about the eight mark, I had to stop running because of my knee, I could barely walk," Izzy said.
"I had to call mum to pick me up and I was in tears because I didn't know what was gonna happen, and I didn't know if I could do it."
I didn't know what was gonna happen, and I didn't know if I could do it.- Izzy Doherty
Fortunately, her physio found the injury was due to overuse and required resting from running for four to five days.
This meant Izzy could jump back on the bike and continue to make progress to the 300 mark.
"I set out to do this challenge, to push my body, and if I didn't get the injury, my body wouldn't have been pushed," she said.
"I had to work through those setbacks, and I did that."
Not only did Izzy receive the support of her friends and family, but along the way she gained sponsorship from companies who wanted to help her cause.
She was gifted a free sauna, ice bath, sunscreens, swimsuit and videography services to help her along the way.
Through her Instagram page, the teen brought her supporters along for the ride, sharing photos and videos of her journey.
By May 31, she had raised more than $2,300 for Black Dog Institute, which was more than double her initial target.
In June, she said she is looking forward to letting her body rest and recover from a month of intensity.
But she warns that this challenge was only the beginning.
"There will be more to come in the future, obviously after a good rest," she said.
"This won't be a one-off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.