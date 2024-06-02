150-year legacy: Mount Erin boarders return to their dorms, decades later

Former boarding school students returned to the corridors, dorms, dining hall and pool table that were the backdrop to their teens years.
The Presentation Sisters have celebrated 150 years since their predecessors brought Catholic education to Wagga.
A series of celebration events culminated in a public event on June 1 at Kildare Hall and the Mount Erin boarding house, where it all began in 1874.
For Sue Heard and her younger sister Bernie Heard, it was the boarding house tour that brought back positive memories of their time at the school during the 1980s.
"The basin room where we cleaned our teeth looked exactly the same as it did 30 years ago," the elder Heard sibling said.
"The general layout was the same, but lots of renovations."
The siblings now live in Sydney, but travelled to Wagga for the celebrations from May 30 to June 1.
Like many former boarders and students, the Heards come from a family with generational ties to the Presentation Sisters.
Their mother Anna Heard is also a former student who attended Mount Erin High School between 1952 and 1956 and their grandmother Marge Herbert also boarded in the 1920s.
"It is that legacy, the influence that all the generations in our family have experienced," Ms Heard said.
"We've then passed onto our families to then the people we interact with in our work and our own lives and communities."
Although the Presentation Sisters will not be around for another 150 years, the Heard family believe the sisters have left a long lasting legacy of social justice.
"I think the approach that the Presentation Sisters have always had of supporting communities in need and particularly women, which really does have an impact," the younger Ms Heard said.
Virginia Pattison spent her high school years at Mount Erin boarding school from 1988 to 1993.
For her, the 150 anniversary was a time to celebrated "strong independent women" who carried social justice values.
Though there are only 33 Presentation Sisters remaining in Australia, there have been over 200 sisters throughout their history.
"In a time when it was such a male-dominated society, these women standing up and leading, it's quite amazing," Ms Pattison said.
"That charism and strength is instilled in us today."
The 150th celebrations included a mayoral reception, dramatic re-enactment of the sisters' arrival in Wagga, and a liturgy.
Hundreds of attendees arrived from Wagga, surrounding towns and interstate, who each held a connection to the school.
"There were some real familiar faces, and then they come and chat and you reunite," Ms Pattison said.
"You get a real opportunity to make those real life friendships."
At 64 years old, Sister Bernadette Pattison is the youngest remaining Presentation Sister.
She said the weekend's celebrations reminded her exactly why she joined the sisterhood 44 years ago.
"Yesterday was a wonderful celebration where we celebrated with the community, people we worked with, our friends, our families," Sister Pattison said.
"It brings to mind the real intention of why I became a presentation sister.
"The call to service, and to always be amongst the people and working towards whatever the needs are in the community.
In honour of the sisters' 150 years, Wagga council has planted 93 claret ash trees along Bourke Street.
The commemorative signs to mark the "avenue of honour" will be unveiled later this year.
