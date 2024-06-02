Plastic is fantastic as is centre stage: hot takes from across Group Nine

The Challenge Cup wasn't played for this weekend but that didn't stop the attention being on it.
Southcity coach Cleve McGhie came out swinging when asked about why the Bulls elected not to challenge for the second time.
He labelled it a plastic cup, with the Bulls lone focus on picking up the two points against Temora on Saturday before looking to go all the way in 2024.
But in the words of 1990s Danish band Aqua's Barbie Girl life in plastic, it's fantastic.
You can't help but think the Bulls have missed a trick here by not stumping up the cash.
While it certainly doesn't need to be your priority, with victory all that's required to take possession of the cup why not challenge when you think you've got the side to get the job done?
Especially with $5000 up for grabs at the end of the year for the holders.
It's a bit like when the Ole El Paso girl asks why don't we have both?
Just like then, it seems to be the real winner here.
Speaking of Southcity coach Cleve McGhie, he's certainly got his side firing after a mixed start to the year.
After fighting back to keep Young to a draw in round one, the only point the Cherrypickers have dropped this season, the Bulls suffered successive losses to Albury and Junee, the only time the Diesels have won so far in 2024.
The bye looks to have done wonders for the Bulls with wins over Kangaroos, Brothers and now Temora since to move to fourth on the ladder.
McGhie has repeatedly said their best is better than anyone else in the competition and now they're starting to show it.
They still have two top five opponents in the next two games but are shaping up as a genuine premiership threat for the first time since Nathan Rose was at the club in 2021.
While the Bulls face Gundagai after the general bye, McGhie has already put a spotlight on their next clash with Young declaring they will beat them on June 23.
Can Southcity keep backing him up?
Southcity haven't been the same since Nathan Rose's departure three years ago and neither have his current club.
Kangaroos have slipped from first to fifth since he broke his thumb in the early stages of their draw with Albury.
He had little involvement in that game, the first time they had dropped a point all season, and they haven't won any of their three games since.
With the biggest loss being 12 points, and all of them coming against teams in the top three including a tight loss to Young, it bodes well for Kangaroos once Rose and a stack of others come back into the side.
However it's their inspirational leader who is the most notable absentee with his ability to turn games is something Kangaroos need as they look to go one better in 2024.
Ladies Day shouldn't be the only time Estella Storm plays on Equex Centre this season.
Their entry into the women's tackle competition has been riddled with controversy but hopefully some common sense will finally prevail.
Just how the draw worked out Saturday was their first 'home' game of the season and they were allowed to play on the senior ground, rather than being shafted across the car park.
It is supposed to be a one-off but their efforts to help women's footy grow in the region alone should be applauded and given the same recognition as any other of the teams in the senior competition.
And it's not like they aren't going well either.
No team has come close to them in the non-competitive introduction this season.
Saturday proved it can work and how it should work.
