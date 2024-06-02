No winner at CSU, TRYC; McLean beats nerves in tight win over former club

Charles Sturt University have fought back from an early deficit to draw with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Down by almost 10 goals and a shooter in the first quarter, the Bushsows mounted their defence in the second before playing nearly goal for goal after half time.
Playing coach Holly Judd went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter and reserve grade shooter Arabelle Forbes stepped up to fill the space.
Running late to the game due to work commitments, Liesel Park arrived at the courts in time for the second quarter.
With the team now in place, it was full steam ahead.
Judd said despite the funky start to the game the girls remained composed on court.
"By half time we were even and since then it was goal for goal really," Judd said.
"It was very intense watching from the side line, but it was a really good game to watch."
After weeks of falling into playing their opposition's game, the Bushsows stood their ground.
Maintaining their game plan, Judd was impressed at how the girls dictated the play when they had the ball.
Calm heads and patient when feeding the ball into their shooting circle, Judd was impressed to see what they've been working on come to live on court.
Lacking height down the court, goal keeper Annabelle Thornely did well to keep TRYC shooter Olivia Lang from controlling the goal circle.
"She had a really tough job on Liv, she's such a presence on that Rock team and I think [Annabelle] did a really good job to limit her impact on the play," she said.
"There was a lot of height difference, we're very lucky that we have Belle who sort of averages out our height, but I think because we are small then a lot of times we just have to work harder and I think that showed yesterday.
"You don't have that advantage of the height or anything, so especially in our goal, I'm not a very tall person, [Arabella] is shorter than me, we just have to get in and get under and work twice as hard."
While a draw often leaves both sides feeling they could have pushed further, Judd felt that the result was a good reflection of a tough game.
"I feel like yesterday watching the game, either team could have won," she said.
"I know in the fourth quarter, early on The Rock were up and normally sometimes we go 'oh well' but we just keep going and brought it back to goal for goal, it could have been anyone's game.
"It was really good to watch, it was disappointing it was a draw but also probably a fitting for both teams."
Next weekend's general bye won't impact the Bushsows too much, with university holidays lining up with it well.
Returning for one game before another bye, Judd said she's not too concerned, with the weeks off giving the team a chance to heal any injuries, herself included.
Out of town at Ariah Park, East Wagga-Kooringal held on for a two goal win over hosts Northern Jets.
The win marks the Jets' third consecutive loss, while former playing coach Sharnie McLean faced her old side for the first time.
Nervous ahead of the meeting, she was grateful for the support of her teammates in the lead up to the game.
"I was quite nervous at the start and just felt a little bit unfamiliar," McLean said.
"I was worried that I might even pass it to them, but I didn't do anything like that.
"Being back at my home ground, it was really good to see everyone, the girls were all really good as opponents, it was actually a fun game."
After remaining undefeated for the first six rounds, the Jets have struggled into the midway mark of the season.
Meanwhile Hawks coach Claudia Barton has been crunching numbers to ensure she doesn't over qualify players into A grade.
Just five of the nine player squad that were named on Saturday are locked into A grade netball for the season.
Working with different combinations this weekend, McLean said the playing group put in a great team effort to get the win.
"Claudia has been really mindful of making sure that she doesn't get too many people blocked in and really trying to use a few different combinations," McLean said.
"The girls really played as a team, there was no one position that was letting us down, everyone put in that full intensity to fight to the end and picked each other up when any mistakes were made, we really got around each other which was yeah it felt really nice out there."
Swinging between centre and shooting all game, McLean felt she played her role well.
She was rewarded as best on court.
"It felt really good, I felt like I was a little bit worried that my nerves might kick in playing against all the girls that I played with before, but I was quite composed and I just played my own game and focused on playing with the girls and having that teamwork and they really supported me through it as well," she said.
"It was definitely was a team effort, you could have picked anyone as best."
Meanwhile North Wagga now have a two game buffer at the top of the ladder after a 10-goal win over Barellan.
Fresh legs made a difference, with the Two Blues only naming seven players compared to the traveller's 10.
Marrar put up their first win in three rounds over the luckless Coleambally.
North Wagga 43 d Barellan 33
East Wagga-Kooringal 40 d Northern Jets 38
Charles Sturt University 45 drew The Rock-Yerong Creek 45
Marrar d Coleambally
