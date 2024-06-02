The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

No winner at CSU, TRYC; McLean beats nerves in tight win over former club

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 2 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Caren Hugo and Charles Sturt University's Keely Mitsch grab a high ball during their draw at Peter Hastie Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Caren Hugo and Charles Sturt University's Keely Mitsch grab a high ball during their draw at Peter Hastie Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis

Charles Sturt University have fought back from an early deficit to draw with The Rock-Yerong Creek.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.