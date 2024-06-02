Warriors earn first win, clean sheet under new coaches after slow start

South Wagga have secured their first win and clean sheet under new coaches Nick Forsyth and Faisal Sulaiman.
The Warriors handed Yoogali FC a 1-0 loss on Saturday night in a cold battle under lights.
Forsyth said it was a confidence boosting game ahead of next weekend's general bye.
Despite the slow start to the season, the incoming coach said morale hadn't dropped for the side.
With so many new faces coming into the fold this season they knew it would take time to gel.
"It was really positive to get out first win, it's been coming for a bit and we've been building on things, so it was really nice to get it," Forsyth said.
"I think the group knows we're a good team and they know what we're capable of, so we've been keeping that mental strength and developing, we're still a new team so we knew things would take a little bit of time.
"I think each week's gotten better and better and the boys can see that, getting that first win was really important, but it never felt like people were panicking."
New signing Eli Juma Abbas was essential for the win.
Moving to the Warriors from Tolland during the off season, he spent 2023 in goals but has played most of this season on the field.
Back to his old role this week, he kept the travellers from scoring.
"He stepped up into goals for us yesterday and he had a really big performance," Forsyth said.
"Lots of talk, he was a big leader and was really important having clean sheet.
"[Versatility] was the sort of thing we were looking at when we were recruiting, what else can they bring and he's got that leadership.
"He's got so much experience and is just a good guy to have in the squad."
Murray Barratt through the midfield was also a standout for the squad.
"Murray just really slowed up the midfield and the defence for us and that let our attack come into the game and do their thing," he said.
Coming into the league bye this weekend Forsyth said it's come at a good time to rest some niggling injuries.
They play Tolland on their return.
After facing them in preseason Forsyth said they have a good idea of what to expect out on the field from the Wolves.
They come into the game after their first loss of the year.
"We had them in the preseason in the Riverina Cup," Forsyth said.
"We thought we were right in that game and could have got something out of it and so we've got to take that next step and beat them.
"We'll just keep going and take every game one at a time."
Leeton United 1 d Henwood Park 0
South Wagga 1 d Yoogali 0
Lake Albert 4 d Tolland 2
Hanwood 3 d Young 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.