Key Tigers duo set to return after King's Birthday long weekend general bye

Wagga Tigers are set to be boosted by the return of a key duo after the King's Birthday long weekend general bye.
The Tigers will make the trip to Leeton Showgrounds on June 15 to face the Crows and they should welcome captain Sam McNaughton and wingman Nic Gorman back into the side.
McNaughton has missed the Tigers last two games against Collingullie-Wagga and Griffith through concussion protocols while Gorman has also missed both games with a shoulder injury.
The duo have been key players for the Tigers this season and coach Murray Stephenson was hopeful they would be right to return after the general bye.
"Yeah Sam looks like he should be coming back after the bye," Stephenson said.
"He's a nice in and he just stiffens us up in the middle of the ground.
"Then Nic Gorman will also be right after the bye by the looks of things, he's pretty important to our side and he's been playing some good footy."
The Tigers were forced to make four late changes ahead of the their clash against the Swans as Sam Schirmer, Seb Snelling, Henry Cook and Finn Hubbard all came out of the side.
Cook will potentially be right to face the Crows after missing the clash with the Swans through concussion protocols while Stephenson believed it was only small injury niggles that kept the other three out of the side to face Griffith.
The Tigers showed plenty of fight against the Swans, however a last quarter fade out allowed Griffith to kick away late and record a 41-point win.
Stephenson agreed it was a disappointing finish following what had been a reasonably strong first three quarters from his side.
'"It was a disappointing finish," he said.
"But I think even through the first three quarters there were some areas that we were a bit elementary at.
"It's credit to Griffith because they stayed in the contest and they put pressure on us well and truly to force those mistakes.
"But they are areas I think we could've dished up a bit better than what we put up.
"The last quarter fade out was disappointing again, but at least it's not a last half fade out like last week.
"So there's a little bit of ground made up, but nevertheless it's still disappointing."
The Tigers defence stood tall for the majority of the day and they limited a dangerous Swans forward line to just the eight goals through the first three quarters.
Stephenson noted the efforts of a couple of their standout defenders and he also praised the efforts of a couple of debutants.
"I thought Harry Kelly was our best player," he said.
"Then Kobe Priest had another reasonably consistent performance.
"The two debutants in Jake Hinds and Owen Whalan I thought they battled really hard, especially Hindy being in the ruck against a pretty high calibre opponent.
"It was good exposure for him today."
The Tigers enter the general bye having only notched up the single victory, however they have shown the ability to match it with the top sides for phases of the contest.
Stephenson believes his side has continued to improve over their first seven games of the year and he feels they've done well to overcome the losses of some pretty key personnel.
"Yeah I do," he said.
"I think there is some improvement, especially with a couple of senior players out at the moment.
"I think it's actually promoting some guys to step up in roles with a bit more responsibility, it's probably turning a negative into a positive in a sense.
"I think the guys are genuinely improving and there is going to be lapses throughout the year as there is with young sides.
"But the week to week preparations are about limiting those lapses and trying to have them as competitive as possible for as long as possible."
