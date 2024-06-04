The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Key Tigers duo set to return after King's Birthday long weekend general bye

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 4 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers captain Sam McNaughton should return from concussion protocols for their clash against Leeton-Whitton on June 15.
Wagga Tigers captain Sam McNaughton should return from concussion protocols for their clash against Leeton-Whitton on June 15.

Wagga Tigers are set to be boosted by the return of a key duo after the King's Birthday long weekend general bye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.