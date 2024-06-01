Wagga City adds to Albury's woes as Waratahs charge past Reddies

Just days after one Southern Inland club withdrew from the competition, another suffered a horror day.
For the second week running Albury conceded triple figures.
After falling to a 121-0 loss to Ag College last week, the winless Steamers were on the end of a 130-6 hiding by Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It comes after Albury forfeited both their women's and second grade games to the Boiled Lollies.
The club is yet to win a game across the three grades this season.
They will have the bye to regroup before taking on Reddies at Murrayfield on June 15.
Only three points separated the two sides last time they met with the Steamers securing one of their three points in the process.
Reddies are also looking to hit back after their 55-10 loss to Waratahs.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy didn't think the scoreline reflected the style of game.
"It was a difficult game of rugby as the Reddies played quite a high pressure game at the breakdown and it took us a while to deal with that," McCarthy said.
"When we got in control of the ruck I thought we were quite good and it was a good result for us heading into the bye."
McCarthy hopes the team can build off that with games against Tumut and Ag College after the bye.
"It gives us a chance to reset, have a bit of a mid-season review on what's worked, what hasn't and get ourselves primed for the last six weeks of the comp.
"Tough couple of games straight back against Tumut and Ag College but we will just have to make the most of the next two weeks, four training sessions, before we get into that Tumut game."
Captain Harry Tyson really led the way for Waratahs in what was his best game for the season, especially with regular five-eighth Lachlan Condon unavailable.
Cam Thomas was also a strong performer for the Reddies
Waratahs remain in third after Ag College came away from their trip to Griffith with a 62-5 victory.
Meanwhile Tumut took a big step towards playing finals football again with a 48-23 win over Leeton at Leeton No.1 Oval on Saturday.
The result means the Bulls are now six points clear of the Phantoms in fourth place.
