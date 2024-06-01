The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City adds to Albury's woes as Waratahs charge past Reddies

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 1 2024 - 10:52pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Whitnall tries to stop Harry Chamberlain's momentum as Waratahs scored a big win over Reddies at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Connor Whitnall tries to stop Harry Chamberlain's momentum as Waratahs scored a big win over Reddies at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Just days after one Southern Inland club withdrew from the competition, another suffered a horror day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.