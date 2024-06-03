Six things we learnt from the eighth round of the Riverina League

Buchanan's transition from developing key defender to promising key forward has been one of the major factors in Coolamon's strong start to the season. After playing the majority of his senior footy down back for the Hoppers, Buchanan's return to the forward 50 has been a masterstroke from Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon. Buchanan has kicked three or more goals in six of his seven games so far this season and he looked like the only Hopper capable of hitting the scoreboard in an effective manner during their narrow loss to MCUE. While not the tallest key forward, he makes up for it with a strong set of hands and the ability to make the most of his opportunities. Buchanan is currently equal-second in the Stewart Fraser Medal standings and it is likely he'll be right in contention for the honour at the end of the season. The scariest thing is that he's getting better with every game he plays.