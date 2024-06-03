Six things we learnt from the eighth round of the Riverina League

As the competition nears the halfway point, discussions are starting to take place as to who is in contention for Riverina League Team of the Year honours. One player who definitely is in contention is Kobe Priest. The young defender has battled on admirably this year for Wagga Tigers in a young side and his leadership qualities have been on show. After firstly taking control of the backline following the loss of Murray Stephenson, Priest has also taken on the captaincy duties in recent weeks following Sam McNaughton's stint on the sidelines due to concussion protocols. Priest is quickly establishing himself as one of the top key defenders in the league and if he can maintain his strong form in the back half of the year, then he should be right in contention for a maiden Team of the Year nod.
There seems to be a growing trend with Kendall this year, the harder the contest the more likely he is to have a standout game. Kendall was brilliant in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' win against Coolamon and he was also the Goannas' best in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong the week prior. Going even further back, he was close to their best in their loss to Collingullie-Wagga in round two and he kicked two important goals in their win against Griffith at Exies Oval in the opening round. Kendall has been a superb addition to a young Goannas side this season and he is a vital part of a damaging MCUE midfield group that includes Nelson Foley, Ethan Schiller and Harry Fitzsimmons. Every serious contender needs that player that rises to the challenge when facing a tough opponent and the Goannas have their man in Kendall.
Buchanan's transition from developing key defender to promising key forward has been one of the major factors in Coolamon's strong start to the season. After playing the majority of his senior footy down back for the Hoppers, Buchanan's return to the forward 50 has been a masterstroke from Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon. Buchanan has kicked three or more goals in six of his seven games so far this season and he looked like the only Hopper capable of hitting the scoreboard in an effective manner during their narrow loss to MCUE. While not the tallest key forward, he makes up for it with a strong set of hands and the ability to make the most of his opportunities. Buchanan is currently equal-second in the Stewart Fraser Medal standings and it is likely he'll be right in contention for the honour at the end of the season. The scariest thing is that he's getting better with every game he plays.
After the fairy tale finish to last season, it's safe to say that 2024 has so far delivered a couple of sharp doses of reality for the Bulldogs.A shock loss to Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval was less than ideal, however the reigning premiers had looked to be back on track after notching up wins against Griffith and Narrandera. But now the pressure is on to respond again after they were embarrassed by the side they defeated in last year's preliminary final. The Lions romped home to a 110-point win over the Bulldogs and the loss was a major hit to their plans of going back-to-back. The Bulldogs are currently in a battle to make finals and the heavy loss had a damaging effect on their percentage. Given Griffith, MCUE and Coolamon all performed vastly better against the Lions, the Bulldogs must now take some major leaps forward in the back half of the season if they want to be a contender come September.
After a breakout season in 2023, Richards has taken his game to new heights in 2024 as he continues to stamp his claim as the competition's premier ruckman. A leaner Richards is covering a monumental amount of territory for Griffith on a weekly basis and he is having an absurd amount of influence on contests. On Saturday against the Tigers, Richards did all the usual things that you want from your ruckman. However, he then goes above that and has continued his ability to individually win clearances and surge the Swans forward. He kicked two important goals in a tight third quarter against the Tigers and it appears Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is struggling to get the big man to even come off the ground given his dominance. A second Team of the Year nod looks certain at this stage.
For the third time this season on Saturday against Collingullie-Wagga, Leeton-Whitton conceded six or more goals in the opening term. Unfortunately for the Crows, this trend is costing them the chance to be competitive against some of the stronger sides in the competition. The Demons piled on eight unanswered goals during the first quarter at Crossroads Oval and they entered the first break with a 51-1 lead. From there, there was only ever going to be one result and the Demons eventually notched up a 119-point win. The Crows have shown they can be competitive in games and their sole win against Turvey Park came after they only conceded two goals in the first quarter. However, they have to give themselves a chance to be in contests and not trying to play catch-up and working their way back from a 30-point or more deficit at quarter-time.
