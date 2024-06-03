The Daily Advertiser
Six things we learnt from the eighth round of the Riverina League

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:29pm
Wagga Tigers key defender Kobe Priest is likely to find himself in Team of the Year contention if he continues his outstanding form in the back half of the season. Picture by Les Smith
Kobe Priest is likely to be in contention for Team of the Year honours

As the competition nears the halfway point, discussions are starting to take place as to who is in contention for Riverina League Team of the Year honours. One player who definitely is in contention is Kobe Priest. The young defender has battled on admirably this year for Wagga Tigers in a young side and his leadership qualities have been on show. After firstly taking control of the backline following the loss of Murray Stephenson, Priest has also taken on the captaincy duties in recent weeks following Sam McNaughton's stint on the sidelines due to concussion protocols. Priest is quickly establishing himself as one of the top key defenders in the league and if he can maintain his strong form in the back half of the year, then he should be right in contention for a maiden Team of the Year nod.

