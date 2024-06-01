Southcity doesn't need cup incentive for big comeback while Gundagai adds to run

Not firing in a challenge didn't hurt Southcity as they stormed home to pick up another big scalp.
The Bulls have now won four games in a row coming off their bye after a dramatic 26-22 win over Temora.
The Dragons led for most of the clash at Nixon Park on Saturday, including by as many as 14 points in the second half.
Southcity coach Cleve McGhie was impressed with how the side pulled off another win.
"The boys got the job done," McGhie said.
"It doesn't matter about when they were scored, just the fact that they were scored.
"The Bulls believe to the 80th minute."
Tries to Will McDermott and Billy Reardon had Temora out to a 22-8 lead but that wasn't enough to deter the Bulls.
Mitch Bennett was the first to cut back the margin before McGhie crossed to help level things.
Jesse Fitzhenry scored the winner with four minutes to play.
For the second time Southcity elected not to play for the Challenge Cup, after Kangaroos were the previous holders, and for the second time they have come away with the win.
The two points remain McGhie's lone focus with no regrets about his decision.
"Temora holds the plastic cup but the Bulls take the two points, just as I said would happen," he said.
"They can give it to Young next week and then we'll beat them the following week."
Southcity move into fourth with the win.
McGhie is looking to keep their momentum going after the bye when they host third placed Gundagai at Harris Park.
Meanwhile Temora will be looking to hit back from their second loss of the season, both at Nixon Park, when they travel to face unbeaten ladder leaders Young.
Gundagai scored a big win over Brothers but an injury to co-coach Derek Hay certainly soured it.
Hay missed the last 30 minutes of the clash with a suspected cheekbone injury.
Wilson Hamblin and Trent Skeers also failed to play out the 42-18 win over Brothers.
Already heading into the clash without the experience of Tyron Gorman and Joel Field, the week off comes at a good time for the Tigers.
Gundagai jumped out to an early 18-0 lead and never really let Brothers into the contest.
However Hay thought it took them time to really work into the contest.
"We weren't great in the first half but in the first 25 minutes of the second half we held onto the ball finally, ran some nice shape and come over the top of them.
"That was nice and they scored all three of their tries off kicks so that was pleasing as well I guess."
Composing their errors is a habit Hay is looking to break.
However it hasn't been too costly so far with Gundagai sitting third on the ladder, behind Temora on points differential with Young three points clear at the top following their win over Kangaroos.
"We can't keep doing that so it's a bit of an area of concern but they are only a lack of attention to detail things not from a lack of effort or anything," Hay said.
"A couple of them were probably 50-50 today and we were much better today than what we have been the last few weeks but it's a habit we need to get out of as it's only going to hurt us when we come up against the tougher teams."
Kennedy Kilanda made the most of his chance in first grade crossing for a double.
Fellow front rower Royce Tout also bagged two tries while Jake Hay was also one of the best performers for the Tigers.
Gundagai will take on Southcity after the general bye while Brothers will be looking to secure their second win of their comeback season when they host Albury on June 15.
