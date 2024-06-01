Saturday snapshots - We look at Farrer League's round nine highlights

Northern Jets teenager Charlie McCormack was one of the hard-luck stories from last year's AFL Draft, missing out after playing an important role in the Allies' all-conquering run at the national under 18 championships.
McCormack is still working on his consistency but gave another peak at what he can do when he gets going, booting nine goals in a losing team at Ariah Park on Saturday.
McCormack kicked six goals in the second quarter alone to help the Jets get back within a couple of points of East Wagga-Kooringal at half-time.
He finished with nine, doing everything he could to help get the Jets over the line.
"We're keeping the season alive, which is good."
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth hasn't given up hope on finals footy and nor should he.
The Saints' big second half helped them to their third win of the season on Saturday, already two more than they achieved last year and we've just hit half-way.
They sit just a game outside the top five, plus percentage, but with wins over East Wagga-Kooringal, Coleambally away and now Barellan, they're showing enough to suggest it isn't only six teams fighting for five spots like many initially thought.
6.15 per cent
That's the difference between fifth and sixth spot at the half-way mark of the Farrer League home and away season.
If it was the completion of the second round, not the first, it would be the difference between playing finals, for Northern Jets, or not playing finals, in Temora's case.
Percentage looms like it may play a major part in the make up of the Farrer League top five.
It's currently the difference between Marrar (second) and East Wagga-Kooringal (third), and Northern Jets (fifth) and Temora (sixth).
It's also almost worth another four points to ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Not only do the Magpies sit on top a game clear, they have almost 120 per cent on all their rivals on percentage as well.
30 - James Roberts (TRYC), Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
23 - Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
20 - Blake Walker (Marrar)
19 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
16 - Jack Harper (Northern Jets), Curtis Steele (TRYC)
15 - Will Reinhold (Temora)
14 - Paddy Inglis (CSU)
13 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Jeremy Piercy (EWK)
June long weekend general bye
Round 10 - Saturday June 15
Coleambally v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Coleambally Sportsground
Marrar v North Wagga at Langtry Oval
Temora v Barellan at Nixon Park
Charles Sturt University v East Wagga-Kooringal at Peter Hastie Oval
Bye: Northern Jets
