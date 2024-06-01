We hear you, let's hope government does too

It's a start, but it's just not good enough.
That's how one Riverina mum summed up the NSW parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma's final report, which was released this week.
Dozens of recommendations have been made in the wake of the probe, which was sparked by complaints about maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital.
Among those to complain was Ariel Tonkies, who shared her story about how she wasn't believed by doctors during her pregnancy.
Two years on, the Narrandera mum has read the final report but says she still doesn't feel heard.
Since the report's release on Wednesday, DA journos Jeremy Eager, Emily Anderson, Taylor Dodge and Finn Coleman have spoken to mums like Ariel, women's health advocates and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to get all the reaction to the findings.
The DA news team has followed this issue from the beginning as part of a series titled Birthing Life, Living Trauma (you can revisit our stories via the dedicated birth trauma inquiry section of our website) and our coverage won't end with the report's release.
A section of the document, titled Wagga Base Hospital, said said the MLHD's work was ongoing and the outcomes of changes made at the hospital remain to be seen
The MLHD has appointed a clinical director in obstetrics and gynaecology, formed a consumer group for care co-design, and introduced a post-natal follow up service.
As the head of the birth trauma committee, Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst put it - the real work to implement change is only just beginning.
"I see my job as the chair and initiator of this inquiry to actually hold the government to account and ensure that action is taken, and that's exactly what I plan to do," Ms Hurst said this week.
We must see action. Bringing new life into this world shouldn't result in living trauma.
So, thank you to those brave women who spoke up at hearings across the state and took the time to pen submissions.
We've heard you. Now let's hope the NSW government does too.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
