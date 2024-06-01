Gerhard's late call up works wonders, while Saints save season after scare

NOT EVEN a nine-goal haul from Charlie McCormack could stop East Wagga-Kooringal from continuing on their winning way on Saturday.
A fast start and a big third term helped East Wagga-Kooringal to a two goal win over Northern Jets, 14.8 (92) to 12.8 (80) in a seesawing Farrer League battle at Ariah Park Sportsground.
The Hawks led by 25 points at quarter-time courtesy of a strong breeze but six second term goals from McCormack helped cut back the margin to just four points at the main break.
EWK kicked five goals to one with the breeze again in the third term to establish what proved to be a game-winning break, as the Jets rallied again but it was all too late.
EWK assistant coach Luke Gerhard was pleased to see his team continue their winning momentum.
"To look back a few weeks ago, it was very disappointing to drop that game," Gerhard said of the shock loss to North Wagga.
"It was a bit of a wake up call so to come out against The Rock and play the way we did and then to come out today against good opposition and get the win on the road. The Jets are one of the hardest teams to beat at home so to go obviously go over there and get the job done was very pleasing.
"Going into the bye at six (wins) and two (losses) we're pretty happy with that. It's going to be a big back half of the season."
Gerhard was meant to miss the Jets clash but answered a late SOS and it proved decisive as he played forward and kicked four goals for the visitors.
Cam McPherson with a late withdrawal for the Hawks on game morning so EWK coach Jake Barrett turned to his assistant.
What was originally suspected to be a hamstring injury in last week's win over The Rock-Yerong Creek was more back related so Gerhard threw on the boots and ultimately played an important role in the win.
EWK ruck Mason Dryburgh played an instrumental role in the win for the Hawks for the second consecuitve week. Bryce McPherson played his best game for the year in the midfield, while Brocke Argus also kicked four goals.
The only sour part for the Hawks was losing Joss Cooper in the first quarter after he was knocked out.
Gerhard also paid tribute to the game of McCormacks.
"He dominated the second quarter. He kicked everything and took a lot of good marks as well," Gerhard said.
"He really did dominate for them."
Aside from McCormack, Jets captain Jack Fisher won a mountain of the footy through the midfield.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 5.3 7.7 12.8 14.8 (92)
Northern Jets 1.2 7.3 8.4 12.8 (80)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: B.Argus 4, L.Gerhard 4, J.Boumann 3, J.Turner 2, H.Leddin 1; Northern Jets: C.Mccormack 9, J.Harper 2, C.Bell 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.McPherson, M.Dryburgh, L.Gerhard, B.Argus, L.Cuthbert, D.Morton; Northern Jets: J.Fisher, L.Jones, C.McCormack, N.Doyle, J.Avis, J.Griffin
NORTH Wagga kept their finals chances alive with a 63-point victory over Barellan on Saturday.
The Two Blues skipped out to an early lead and took it right up to the Saints in the first half.
But North Wagga eventually got on top and kicked 11 goals to two in the second half to run out winners 15.18 (108) to 6.9 (45) at Barellan Sportsground.
Matt Thomas kicked five goals in a best-on-ground performance from the Saints, as he continues to find his feet up in a new role up forward.
Barellan kicked the first three goals of the game and led by 13 points at quarter-time and remained within a kick at the main break.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth was pleased with their third win of the season.
"It was really pleasing actually," Papworth said.
"Both teams had a good crack. They punished us on a couple of rebounds, they kicked the first three goals of the game and got a bit of momentum, got their tail up.
"We felt like we let them do that a little bit on the back of a couple of mistakes. They've still got some good players who you have to respect.
"We got some good forward entries and got some good scoreboard pressure on, which helps, we've been on the back end of that. It was good to get on the front end of that one."
The win keeps the Saints within a game, plus percentage, of the top five at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
"We're looking forward to that second half of the year, this will give us a little pep in the step," Papworth said.
"We're keeping the season alive, which is good."
Thomas kept the Saints in it with some important goals in the second term and finished with five.
Ky Hanlon was also swung forward and took a lot of marks at centre-half-forward.
Riley Irvin was again a standout in defeat for Barellan.
Papworth said a couple of little tweaks at half-time helped the Saints produce a dominant second half.
"We cleaned up a bit of the contest work," he said.
"We had to lift our tackle pressure to put them under a bit more pressure and we created a few more turnovers.
"We changed our half-back line a little bit and got a bit more drive off that."
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 0.6 4.9 10.11 15.18 (108)
Barellan Two Blues 3.1 4.3 6.5 6.9 (45)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas 5, N.Fitzgerald-Holmes 2, M.Mattingly 2, M.McGowan 2, K.Hanlon 2, H.Pollard 1, L.Mauger 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Lawton 2, J.Hillman 1, D.Schmetzer 1, A.Clifford 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas, J.Kerr, H.Pollard, K.Hanlon, W.Mcgowan, L.Mauger; Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
MARRAR climbed into second spot on the Farrer League ladder with a 66-point win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Bombers cruised to a fourth win on the trot, proving too good for Coleambally 11.11 (77) to 1.5 (11) at Langtry Oval.
The Bombers got on top early and restricted the Blues to just one goal for the game, which came 10 minutes into the third term.
Harry Reynolds continued his outstanding season with another best-on-ground performance at centre-half-back, while Bombers captain Nick Molkentin and assistant coach Zach Walgers were also influential.
Marrar 16-year-old Judd Withers kicked two goals in just his second first grade game.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was happy with the Bombers' effort.
"I was just after a consistent effort today and I thought we did that," Gardner said.
"I wanted us to be switched on for all four quarters and I thought we did that pretty well. The only thing that let us down was execution.
"I thought the way we wanted to play the game with ball in hand and the way we defended was really good, we just lacked that bit of polish."
It was the third consecutive game the Bombers were able to restrict their opponents to under five goals.
"We've worked at our defensive game over the last month or two, which has really helped us and to restrict them to one goal, which was a direct turnover from us really, is a massive positive," he said.
Coleambally ruck Darcy Mader, who was yellow carded for a late shot in the final term, was one of the Blues' best, as was James Buchanan and Blake Argus.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.4 5.7 7.8 11.11 (77)
Coleambally Blues 0.0 0.3 1.3 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B.Walker 3, J.Withers 2, R.Bradshaw 2, B.Mann 1, A.Kent 1, B.Toy 1, M.Rynehart 1; Coleambally Blues: R.Best 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: H.Reynolds, N.Molkentin, Z.Walgers, J.Staines, C.Graetz, B.Mann; Coleambally Blues: J.Buchanan, B.Argus, T.Mannes, L.Horton, K.Pete, H.Tooth.
