The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Lucas delivers late as Young maintains unbeaten record with win over 'Roos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 1 2024 - 7:15pm, first published 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bush rises above Ned Cooper and Jake Mascini to take a kick in Young's win over Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Jack Bush rises above Ned Cooper and Jake Mascini to take a kick in Young's win over Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

The bounce of the ball went Young's way as they extended their unbeaten start to the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.