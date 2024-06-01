Lucas delivers late as Young maintains unbeaten record with win over 'Roos

The bounce of the ball went Young's way as they extended their unbeaten start to the season.
Kangaroos were in front for a large portion of the clash at Equex Centre on Saturday however couldn't hold off a late rally from the ladder leaders.
The Cherrypickers scored two tries in 10 minutes in hit the front with 10 minutes left to play.
Jacob Lucas scored them both including the winner after a ball bounced in his fortune and he then raced away to score.
Captain-coach Tom Giles was pleased to see the side keep in the fight despite plenty of drop ball to take a 22-18 victory.
"It was scrappy, we completed under 40 per cent in that first half and they ended up going in 12-10," Giles said.
"I know they have a lot of injuries but they had even sets in that first half to put us away, and they probably should have, but our defence came around.
"I said earlier in the year if we can win scrappy games then that's a good sign as we haven't fully clicked there."
Kangaroos got off to a strong start when Zac Graham, who was playing his 100th first grade game, was able to collect a ricocheted kick the Young defence couldn't mop up.
Young responded when they capitalised on an error as Jesse Corcoran went over from dummy half midway through the first half.
The Cherrypickers then hit the front 10 minutes out from half-time when Boro Navori found himself in space after some strong offloading.
However it was Kangaroos who went into half-time with the lead after James Smart backed up a break from Hayden Jolliffe to score.
Kangaroos then got off to a perfect start to the second half after Young conceded a penalty with the ball before Noah Killeen charged through a gap to make it 18-10.
Just as Kangaroos looked to be getting on top, and almost went further ahead when Khaileb Cameron-Pani lost the ball, Young got themselves back into the contest when Lucas forced his way over midway through the second half after a penalty.
Lucas was in the thick of the action again as Brock Sing's floating kick bounced away from Kangaroos winger Chantz Carey and straight into the Young five-eighth's hands before he raced 30 metres to score.
Giles continues to be impressed with the impact Lucas is having on their start to the season.
"He's been one of our best players for the last seven weeks," Giles said.
"He's running the ball, which is what I'm telling him to do, and he's listening.
"He's dangerous when he's running and it's good signs."
Kangaroos had one last shot after earning a repeat set with three to play but Young forced an error.
The win creates a little gap on top of the ladder.
They are now three points clear of their closest rivals heading into the June long weekend bye before taking on second-placed Temora at Alfred Oval on June 15.
With Southcity taking a win over the Dragons, Kangaroos now drop to fifth on the ladder.
However injured captain-coach Nathan Rose thought it was one of the side's better performances this season.
"The game was definitely there to be won for us, it probably came down to that kick at the end which was the difference," Rose said.
"I know the bounce of the ball and the luck went his way but you make your own luck.
"We needed to get numbers around the ball.
"It may have come down to that moment but overall it was a pleasing performance considering how many blokes we have on the sideline at the moment."
Things didn't get any better on the injury front for Kangaroos with Jolliffe and Cameron-Pani both failing to finish the game.
Kangaroos now have only picked up one point from their last four games.
However Rose isn't overly concerned with how the team is tracking.
"I think that was close to our best even though we've had blokes out," he said.
"A couple little moments in games have been the difference at the end of the games."
Kangaroos are looking to turn things around starting with their clash with last-placed Junee following the general bye.
