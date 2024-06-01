Swans kick away late to record important win while Stening stars for Demons

Five goals to one in the final term led Griffith to a hugely important 41-point win on the road against Wagga Tigers.
After leading by just 13 points at three-quarter-time, the Swans then ran away with the contest late to record a 13.9 (87) to 7.4 (46) victory.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer described the game as a 'must-win' leading into the contest and he was pleased his side could grind away to an important win away from home.
"That was our best four-quarter game and our best spread of players," Dreyer said.
"Everyone played their role and they all got it done so we were not relying on one or two.
"It was a good team effort today so I was happy with that."
The Swans found themselves ahead by five points at quarter time after goals from Henry Delves and Charlie Cunial, while Nathan Cooke kicked the sole major for the Tigers.
That margin then sat at seven points at the main break after both sides kicked two goals apiece in the second term.
The Tigers then managed the level the scores early in the third, before the Swans kicked the next three through Delves, Tom Trevaskis and Nathan Richards to skip away again.
However, two late goals to Josh Larwood brought the margin back to just over two goals with a term to play.
In the last it was all the Swans as they managed to kick away and record a good win at Robertson Oval.
The Tigers were right at the contest at the final break and Dreyer said he was happy his side could pull away when they needed to.
"We spoke about all week about grinding wins, because our wins have been higher and then we've had small losses," he said.
"We've had nothing in the middle, so we needed to play that four quarters of footy and if we're challenged then we just keep going.
"I think we did that, we expected a game like that and we got it so it was a good result."
Tom Trevaskis played his first senior game for the Swans and he had a solid outing and finished with three goals.
Dreyer was pleased with his output and he believed he was going to be a solid player for the Swans.
"He did very well, he's a good little player," he said.
"I think he slotted in nicely and complemented us well, we've got quite a few big fellas so we need a couple of small forwards in and under.
"He played that role and kicked a couple of goals as well, which was good so very pleased."
Jordan Whitworth, Richards, Cunial, Tom Powell and Delves all finished with two goals apiece for the Swans.
Whitworth has been a regular contributor for the Swans this season and Dreyer was pleased with his efforts against the Tigers.
"Yeah he was excellent Whitty," he said.
"He's just consistent and has good balance and he's strong over the footy, it just all clicked for him today.
"He's been building through the year, he had a good pre-season and he's been in our best regularly.
"Today was his best game so that was good."
Richards also had a significant impact on the result and he kicked two crucial goals during a see-sawing third quarter.
The ruckman has arguably been the Swans best player this season and Dreyer praised his efforts in their win.
"Nath's in bloody career best form, he's flying," he said.
"He's really trying hard, he tends at times to get penalised for being too big I think.
"He's just a good player, really strong and I couldn't be happier with Nath."
Dreyer also noted the efforts of Jack Rowston, Kahlan Spencer, James Girdler and Oliver Bartter.
Full Time
Griffith 2.1 4.4 8.5 13.9 (87)
Wagga Tigers 1.2 3.3 6.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS: Griffith: T Trevaskis 3, J Whitworth 2, N Richards 2, C Cunial 2, T Powell 2, H Delves 2; Wagga Tigers: N Cooke 2, J Larwood 2, T Todd 2, C Schwenke
Collingullie-Wagga key forward Sam Stening starred as the Demons claimed a thumping 119-point win at home over Leeton-Whitton.
Stening finished with seven goals while Nate Mooney kicked four as the Demons secured a 22.11 (143) to 3.6 (24) victory over the Crows.
The key forward was best on ground for the Demons and co-coach Nick Perryman praised Stening's superb performance.
"Yeah he played well," Perryman said.
"He probably dropped a couple of marks and could've kicked a couple more.
"He's a good player and he's a selfless player, he's a team player and he got on the end of a few today which was good for him."
Steve Jolliffe and Brad McMillan were also both among the goals and finished with three apiece in the big victory.
Jolliffe has been playing well over the last couple of weeks and Perryman said it was good to see him continue his strong form against the Crows.
"Stevey played well, he's actually had a really good year," he said.
"He's been playing a lot more forward but he's very dangerous and he's a very skilful player, he played well today."
The Demons had 16-year-old Tom Wichman making his first grade debut against the Crows and Perryman thought he performed well in his first senior game.
"Tommy went well," he said.
"He come off the bench and did a couple of good things, he kicked a nice goal.
"He'll be better for the experience and he's got a lot of talent, we look forward to seeing how he goes over the next couple of years."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 8.4 12.4 17.9 22.11 (143)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 1.3 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening 7, N.Mooney 4, S.Jolliffe 3, B.McMillan 3, E.Perryman 2, T.Wichman 1, H.Wichman 1, N.Harper 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 2, M.Rainbird 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening, H.Radley, E.Perryman, S.Jolliffe, B.McMillan, C.Fuller; Leeton Whitton: J.Rourke, T.Meline, J.Clayton, A.Crelley, C.Matthews, M.Axtill
