The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 1

North Wagga 15.18 (108) d Barellan 6.9 (45)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 19.10 (124) d Charles Sturt University 7.3 (45)
Marrar 11.11 (77) d Coleambally 1.5 (11)
East Wagga-Kooringal 14.8 (92) d Northern Jets 12.8 (80)
Collingullie-Wagga 22.11 (143) d Leeton-Whitton 3.6 (24)
Griffith 13.9 (87) d Wagga Tigers 7.4 (46)
Gundagai 42 d Brothers 18
Young 22 d Kangaroos 18
Southcity 26 d Temora 22
Wagga City 130 d Albury 6
Waratahs 55 d CSU 10
Tumut 48 d Leeton 23
Ag College 62 d Griffith 5
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 13.10 (88) d Brock-Burrum 5.18 (48)
Jindera 14.13 (97) d Murray Magpies 2.6 (18)
Osborne 18.10 (118) d Lockhart 10.6 (66)
Howlong 8.8 (56) d Billabong Crows 4.11 (35)
CDHBU 29.18 (192) d Culcairn 5.4 (34)
Holbrook 18.15 (123) d Henty 0.6 (6)
