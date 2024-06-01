Around the grounds live coverage: June 1-2 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Wagga Tigers host a Griffith outfit without one of their best so far this season while Collingullie-Wagga will give Tom Wichman his shot in seniors against Leeton-Whitton.
While on Sunday, Coolamon hosts Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are at home against Turvey Park.
In the Farrer League, The Rock-Yerong Creek will be looking to hit back against Charles Sturt University, Northern Jets welcome a couple of faces back to take on East Wagga-Kooringal Barellan chase their first win at home against North Wagga and Marrar host Coleambally.
In Group Nine action, Kangaroos are looking to hit back from their slide when they host ladder leaders Young, Temora hosts Southcity but won't play for the Challenge Cup and Brothers hit road to Gundagai.
While on Sunday, Tumut heads down to the border to face Albury.
The second half of the Southern Inland season gets under way with Reddies at home to Waratahs, Wagga City hosts Albury, Ag College made to the trek to Griffith while Leeton hosts Tumut with both sides looking to take a big step towards fourth spot.
In the Pascoe Cup on Saturday, the top of the table clash between Lake Albert and Tolland has an earlier 3pm start while Young and Hanwood also play at 3pm while at the new regular slot under lights Henwood Park host Leeton United and South Wagga welcome league newcomers Yoogali.
Follow all the action.
