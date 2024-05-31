Kangaroos chase way to stop ladder slide as break approaches

Kangaroos are looking to stop their slide down the Group Nine ladder but have unbeaten Young standing in their way.
The Wagga side has gone from first to fourth after successive losses.
Kangaroos have only picked up one point in their last three games but sidelined coach Nathan Rose is far from concerned.
After a draw against Albury, Kangaroos have been on the end of tight losses to both Southcity and then Temora last week to lose the Challenge Cup.
However with a 12-point loss to the Bulls their biggest so far, Rose is confident the undermanned side still isn't far off the mark heading into their clash with the Cherrypickers at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"We had a lot of positives last week for the majority of the game but I thought a few things didn't go our way," Rose said.
"That's footy and we have to build off where we left off.
"If we can do that well then we're giving ourselves a good opportunity to win the game."
Kangaroos are set to head into the clash with Young an unchanged line up.
Rose headlines their sidelined talent but he feels there is still enough quality among their ranks to end Young's unbeaten start to the season.
"There's no doubt it's going to be a tough contest, we know that, and every game is a tough contest," he said.
"It's more about us improving every week with the blokes that are on the field.
"We do have six or seven blokes that are injured but there's some quality players still on the park so we're not worried about the injuries or using it as an excuse.
"We're just working through the blokes that are next up on the position."
Putting in a more complete performance against the Cherrypickers, who are coming off the bye, is one thing Rose believes will halt their strong start.
Especially after conceding two late tries to fall to the Dragons.
"We were thereabouts last week, we probably played good footy for 65 to 70 minutes but if we can get a full 80-minute performance in and just crisp up our attack a little bit, we bombed a couple of tries when we were in the open but for that last pass," he said.
Four points is all that separates the top five sides, with Albury a further two points adrift.
