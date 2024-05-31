Beasley heading into retirement in top form after Wagga treble

The finishing line of a stellar career as a jockey might be within reach but Danny Beasley isn't slowing down.
With just one more month left in the saddle, Beasley scored a hat-trick at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
After earlier success with Victory Roll for Goulburn trainer Pat Murphy, Beasley then combined with Wagga trainer Michael Travers as Mathrin scored his first win since August.
He then sealed the big day with Letme Enterainyou holding on for a narrow win.
Beasley continues to be impressed with the Tim Donnolly-trained filly, who backed up a breakthrough win last time out.
"She's a nice filly who has been a real work in progress," Beasley said.
"Credit to Tim and his team who have put a lot of time and effort into her as she's always shown ability.
"It took her a few runs to get it going this preparation but she run well over cup week, won the other day at a Sky2 (meeting) and then won again today.
"She's going good."
Beasley thought Mathrin was suited on the Heavy surface after racing at Randwick last week.
He was also pleased to get a winner for Murphy.
"It is really nice to be riding winners for people I've had connections with," Beasley said.
"To win a race for him, to win a race for Mick (Travers), who is a good mate, and for Tim, who has been an integral part of everything I've done since I've come home."
The 48-year-old is hanging up the saddle looking to concentrate of training career.
He's yet to pencil in his farewell meeting, but not even a treble will deter him.
"Until the last day we'll keep turning up and doing our best, which we've done right from day one," Beasley said.
"I'm really keen to give the training my best go so I think it's time to really focus on that area."
