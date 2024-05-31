The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beasley heading into retirement in top form after Wagga treble

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 31 2024 - 8:22pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley guides Victory Roll to the first of the Wagga jockey's three wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Danny Beasley guides Victory Roll to the first of the Wagga jockey's three wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

The finishing line of a stellar career as a jockey might be within reach but Danny Beasley isn't slowing down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.