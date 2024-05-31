Uncle's run for Toots back on track

After months of training and injury setbacks, an uncle's mission to support his sick niece has been rescheduled, just days after she comes out of major surgery. Jeremy Eager has spoken with the family of young Matilda 'Toots' Howard, who has Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that affects soft tissue. Toots' uncle Daniel Boswell will complete a one-day 100 kilometre run from Albury to Wagga later this month.

