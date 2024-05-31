Uncle's run for Toots back on track

Welcome to the weekend! It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here with a snapshot of what's making news today.
After months of training and injury setbacks, an uncle's mission to support his sick niece has been rescheduled, just days after she comes out of major surgery. Jeremy Eager has spoken with the family of young Matilda 'Toots' Howard, who has Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that affects soft tissue. Toots' uncle Daniel Boswell will complete a one-day 100 kilometre run from Albury to Wagga later this month.
Emily Anderson this week visited Wagga's Riverina Youth Justice Centre, where young people in custody are learning shearing skills to help them transition back into the community and into jobs.
In sport, Jimmy Meiklejohn reports the Northern Jets will be boosted by the return of two 'very handy inclusions' for their important clash against East Wagga-Kooringal today.
Whatever you're up to this weekend, have a great one!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.