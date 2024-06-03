The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Operator of Riverina paper mill fined over creek contamination

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The operator of the Visy Pulp and Paper mill and water treatment plant has been convicted after it released an unknown amount of contaminated water into nearby creeks in 2022. Picture by Google Maps
The operator of the Visy Pulp and Paper mill and water treatment plant has been convicted after it released an unknown amount of contaminated water into nearby creeks in 2022. Picture by Google Maps

A Riverina business has dodged a $4 million fine but will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars after it released an unknown amount of contaminated wastewater into nearby creeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.