Day's confidence to upset group one winner right on the money

A group one winning rival did little to stop Edward Jay.
Edward Jay seems to have finally got the knack of winning and Young trainer Todd Day hopes it continues.
After being placed in seven of his 14 starts with victory, the three-year-old made it two wins from four starts this preparation after charging past his much more fancied rival at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Chart Topper is still winless since his Bathurst Gold Crown success last season after Edward Jay went right on by.
While far from disappointed with his form at two, Day is pleased the son of Warrawee Needy is starting to get a taste for winning as well.
"He was well placed and earned close to 20 thousand (last year) before he cracked that one at Coolamon," Day said.
"We looked after him, gave him a good break and it's good he's come back just as good.
"He should still be getting better as he's just starting to get fit now."
Chart Topper was sent out a $1.05 favourite resuming from a spell with Edward Jay rated his biggest at $10.
However it didn't take away any of Day's confidence.
Instead he was more than happy to hold the front but reinsman Brad Hewitt had other plans.
It still worked out after Hewitt took a sit of Chart Topper before out sprinting him to win by three metres.
"I actually told Brad to lead and win and to hold him out, he said 'but he's odd on' and I said 'he'd be going good to beat him'," Day said.
"That paid off.
"He hit the line strong, Brad didn't even pull the plugs on him and they got home in 27 something.
"He got back and still had a bit of a blow so he's obviously still got a bit up his sleeve, which is always good."
A trip to Queensland may now be on the cards.
Day's success was a rare one for Riverina connections.
Only three of the nine races were won by horses trained in the region with Hello I Tea successful for Young trainer David Micallef while Hy Poactive was able to bounce back from his lone defeat as favourite in the $100,000 Regional Championships final for Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones.
