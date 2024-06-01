Back to the old school: Dialling up the dialogue thanks to mobile phone ban

After eight months of phone-free school, parents say their kids are talking to each other face-to-face again.
The NSW government banned mobile phones in public high schools in October 2023.
Naomi Hocker, whose son goes to Kooringal High School, said before the phone ban, kids would use their phones during lunch instead of talking to one another.
But after the ban, she said playgrounds have become a place for footy and chatter.
"People are talking again, and the teachers have said 'wow it's so loud in the playground now'," Ms Hocker said.
"It's going back to the old school."
Ms Hocker's son has stopped taking his phone to school entirely because he no longer uses it during the day.
The school also purchased table tennis equipment and craft supplies at the library for students to use during their breaks.
When the ban was first implemented, some people were concerned about implementation and enforcement of the ban.
According to the government, schools can enforce the ban via their own policies and methods.
"The teachers aren't stupid, they know they can't text on their laptops, they know they can find a way," Ms Hocker said.
Kooringal High School principal Helen Schmetzer agrees.
"Some people always try to bend the rules, but we deal with this as per our in-school procedures," Ms Schmetzer said.
The principal said students are now more engaged with their school work and more active during breaks.
"Students are more sociable at recess and lunch, chatting, playing games such as handball, table tennis, footy," she said.
Among students, she said there was initial resistance, but most are now "happy and relieved" to have had the decision made for them.
The same ban was implemented at Wagga High School in Term 4, 2023.
Parent Ashleigh Hubbard's daughter began year seven this year, and does not own a mobile phone due to the ban.
"We just didn't get one, there was no point," Ms Hubbard said.
"If you miss the bus, you go to the office and you tell them to ring mum."
She believes the ban has helped parents restrict their children's phone usage by giving them a signpost to refer to.
"If it was a free for all, it probably gives parents a little bit more power, and gives them the choice," she said.
"It made it easier to say no, to be honest."
Australian leaders are now pushing to ban social media for kids under 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.