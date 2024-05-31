'I can't wait': Exciting young Demon selected to make first grade debut

Collingullie-Wagga will have exciting young talent Tom Wichman make his first grade debut on Saturday against Leeton-Whitton.
The 16-year-old makes the step up to first grade after a couple of strong performances in the under 17.5 competition over the past fortnight.
Making your first grade debut is an exciting moment for a young footballer and Wichman was looking forward to his first taste of senior football.
"I'm more than thrilled," Wichman said.
"I can't thank Pez (Nick Perryman) enough for the opportunity and I haven't yet played with my older brother Harry.
"It will be my first time playing with him in my football career, so I'm super excited about that as well.
"It's obviously a big deal coming in as a 16-year-old and I'm a bit nervous obviously.
"But those nerves are normal for a 16-year-old to be playing against a bunch of older men.
"I'm super happy to be able to play and have this opportunity."
Tom's older brother Harry has established himself as one of the star players for the Demons this season and the teenager said playing with his brother for the first time on Saturday only added to the occasion for him.
"Yeah I can't wait," he said.
"Me and Harry get along pretty well, I can't wait to run out with him for the first time and hopefully we can get the W and hopefully play another game together this year."
Wichman has played the entirety of his football with the Demons and he agreed it was special to now be playing senior football for the club after having worked his way up through the junior program.
"I'm super proud of myself," he said.
"But I couldn't do it without my parents and all the people around me at 'Gullie though, I'm super happy they've been with me through all the struggles and injuries.
"It's all paid off now that I'm playing first grade and I just can't wait to run out with the boys."
Wichman is the third young Demon to make his first grade debut this season and co-coach Nick Perryman was looking forward to seeing the teenager have his first taste of senior footy.
"Tom is a junior and he's played all his footy at Collingullie," Perryman said.
"It's really exciting to be able to give him his first opportunity on the weekend.
"He had a bit of a slow start to the year with injury, but he had a really big pre-season with us and the Giants Academy.
"He only came back two weeks ago and he's had a couple of games playing in the 17's.
"He's someone we wanted to get in a little bit earlier in the season, but with his injury we weren't able to.
"The opportunity arose after a couple of games to play him this weekend, he's definitely ready for it and we are looking forward to seeing how he goes."
Wichman has been named on the bench for the Demons and Perryman expected him to potentially spend a bit of time down back against the Crows.
"The best thing about Tom is he can play in all three areas," he said.
"At this stage he'll probably go through the back line, he's a beautiful kick and he reads the play really well.
"We'll be trying to use his foot skills when we can, but he's a guy that can play anywhere and he might be thrown in different positions on the weekend."
Wichman is one of three inclusions for the Demons as Harry Radley and Jayden Klemke both return to the senior side to face the Crows.
Perryman said it was great to have the duo back who both play such an important role for the Demons.
"They are both leaders of the club," he said.
"It's Jaydo's first game of the year and he's feeling really good which is pleasing.
"He had a bit of a clean out on his knee at the start of the year and he had a bit of a rest after that, but he's feeling really good.
"He'll get managed minutes on the weekend, but he'll build in the next few weeks.
"Then Harry is coming back after about a month off, he got injured in the Ganmain game and he's been rested ever since.
"He's a strong leader for us down back and we look forward to him getting back to his best."
