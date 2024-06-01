RFS boss defends service after group captain resigns in frustration

The head of the Rural Fire Service has defended the organisation after criticism by a frustrated group captain who recently resigned over red tape and the handling of the Black Summer fires.
John Hawkins, who was the head of an area covering Jingellic, Little Billabong, Lankeys Creek, Talmalmo, and Wantagong and surrounds, resigned on May 19.
Mr Hawkins served the RFS for more than 20 years but said he was now "ashamed" to be part of the organisation due to bureaucracy, red tape, and its response to the Green Valley blaze around Jingellic and Talmalmo in 2019-20.
A decision to take a Toyota LandCruiser with a 600 litre water capacity from Mr Hawkins was the final straw.
Mr Hawkins' wife, Alison, forwarded concerns about the RFS to the state government, and RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers has responded.
Commissioner Rogers defended the service's response to the Black Summer fires in the region.
"Despite both Deputy Commissioner Peter McKechnie AFSM and me earlier outlining the challenges of managing the extraordinary amount of fire in the landscape across broad areas of the state at the time of the Green Valley fire, it is clear that neither you nor Mr Hawkins can accept that the fire was managed and available resources allocated in the best manner possible, given the extremity of the conditions," he said.
"Mr Hawkins has had several opportunities to put forward his views about the management of the fire, including through a survey, debriefs and community forums.
"While many firefighters no doubt would have welcomed the opportunity to participate, the number of witnesses called to give evidence in the coronial hearings into the Black Summer fires was a decision for the coroner.
"Your statement that RFS is 'incompetent, with no accountability, no idea, no care and a massive waste of money to your government and taxpayers' is a slight on our members, including staff and particularly the South West Area Command and Southern Border District staff who work hard to support local members and their communities."
Mr Hawkins, in his resignation letter, questioned why group captains were told they couldn't have trucks with water.
He said he wasn't receiving a replacement vehicle, but Commissioner Rogers said he had been "explicitly advised" he would receive a Toyota HiLux.
Commissioner Rogers said Albury region Superintendent Andrew Gray had thanked Mr Hawkins for his service and advised him of support available.
"It is clear that the Black Summer fires took a terrible toll on the wellbeing of many of our members, who worked tirelessly for extended periods battling fires that were like nothing we had ever seen before," he said.
"Should Mr Hawkins feel it would be valuable to speak to someone about the effects of that season, I would again remind you of the support services available."
Mrs Hawkins responded that the toll on her and her husband was exacerbated by the RFS and said group officers were at risk by being ill-equipped with vehicles.
She said the extremity of the conditions during the 2019-20 fires was being used as an excuse for the poor response to the fires.
Mrs Hawkins said it felt like she was "banging my head against a brick wall".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.