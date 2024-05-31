The Daily Advertiser
New to town Swan called upon to help cover the loss of star Sydney recruit

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 31 2024 - 7:00pm
Star Griffith recruit Cooper Kilpatrick will be unavailable for the next five weeks, however Swans coach Greg Dreyer is confident they can cover his loss. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith's slow start to the season has hit another hurdle with a star recruit out for an extended period.

