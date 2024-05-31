New to town Swan called upon to help cover the loss of star Sydney recruit

Griffith's slow start to the season has hit another hurdle with a star recruit out for an extended period.
However Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is confident the Swans have the depth to cover for the temporary loss of Cooper Kilpatrick.
Kilpatrick joined the Swans over the off-season from UNSW Eastern Suburbs in the AFL Sydney competition and he has quickly made his mark at the club.
From six games Kilpatrick has been named in the best on five occasions, however a planned trip away is set to make him unavailable for the next five weeks.
The Swans head to Robertson Oval to face Wagga Tigers on Saturday and Dreyer was confident his side would be able to cover for the omission of Kilpatrick.
"He's a very good player Coop," Dreyer said.
"But we'll be right and we'll cover for him, we'll just bring a couple of quality players in and I think we'll be right.
"It's just more of a next man up attitude, we'll just shuffle the side a touch to cover his loss and we'll move on."
Interestingly, the temporary loss of Kilpatrick looks set to open the door for Tom Trevaskis to get a start in their senior side.
Trevaskis joined the Swans a couple of weeks ago after having made the move to Griffith through work and he has quite an impressive resume behind him.
The mid-forward has spent the past two years playing premier division footy in Sydney with Manly Warringah, while he has also played a handful of NAB League games with Sydney.
His time in the red and white has so far been in reserve grade as his points allocation has prevented him from making an appearance in the first grade side.
Dreyer welcomed the opportunity to give Trevaskis a run at senior level and he believed he would somewhat help cover the loss of Kilpatrick.
"It hasn't happened much in recent memory and it's nice to have someone move to town actually," he said.
"He's fitted in nicely and he's a good bloke, he will be a strong player."
Trevaskis is one of three changes for the Swans ahead of their clash against the Tigers as Kieran Ruyg and Sam Robinson also come into the senior side.
It's an important game for Griffith against the Tigers and Dreyer said it was critical that they left Robertson Oval with the four points.
"It's a must win for us as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"We didn't play particularly badly on the weekend, we just let ourselves down in a few areas.
"Coolamon were nice and consistent and they got the better of us, we came home quite strong but we just left too much work for ourselves which has been the story of our season at the moment."
Although sitting at 2-4, the Swans have been in the contest for all of their games this year with their biggest loss being a 32-point defeat to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round one.
Dreyer believed it was far from doom and gloom for his side and he said they just needed to fix up some lapses which is costing the Swans in close games.
"We are having a lot of lapses both in defence and in attack," he said.
"More so in defence but it's just basic stuff that we know we can fix up.
"It's not doom and gloom that's for sure, we've got a different team like everyone else this year but we just haven't quite clicked to be honest."
The Tigers enter the clash after a 83-point loss to Collingullie-Wagga over the weekend, however they hung with the Demons for the opening half.
Dreyer was expecting to face a strong and quick running Tigers team on Saturday.
"I think they'll be like Tigers always are and they'll get stuck in that's for sure," he said.
"I think they were only a point down against Collingullie at halftime last week, so they've obviously got some talent.
"From what I'm hearing they are young, but it'll be a tough game."
