Perfectly paired evening: The Charles' sensational collab with Eden Road

With all locally-sourced food and wine, the Eden Road x The Charles Wine Evening will excite the palate of every foodie in town.
Wagga's The Charles Boutique Hotel and Dining will host Murrumbateman's Eden Road Wines at a fantastic night, putting a spotlight on amazing local produce and some of Australia's finest wines.
The Charles hospitality staff member, Rosie Cannon, said the evening was the second part of a three event series, with three different wineries - the first with Campbell Wines.
"It's essentially dinner and drinks where we've collaborated with Eden Road. We have a list of their wines and we've given that to our chefs," she said. "Then they've decided what wines will match best with what food."
The evening will start around 6pm, with a wine as people sit down. Then The Charles staff go through the meals and all of the pairings.
"For each of the wines - whites and then the reds, and sometimes we'll have like a muscat or fortified wine - they will be talked about by someone who's come from Eden Road," Ms Cannon said.
"In this case, we have someone who's training in Bordeaux, named Saline ... and basically she's coming in to talk about the wines."
Sustainability and using local produce is important to both The Charles and Eden Road, with essentially everything to be served being sourced locally.
Ms Cannon said they have tried to make everything as local as possible.
"So the beef (pictured above) that's Riverina beef. We've got lamb, that's Junee lamb," she said.
"The grapes [for one of the wines] is from Tumbarumba, it's all over wines, at the same food. So it's kind of like the idea behind it is that everything is as slowly as possible.
"Eden Road is really big on sustainability and that's something that we try to do as well, with local produce obviously being a huge factor in that ... everything's local."
The night is expected to attract a good mix of foodies, tourists and people wanting to try something new.
"We had some people who have come back again from last year, so they were local to the area, big into their wine, big into their food," Ms Cannon said.
"Then they wanted to know more about the different wines and where they'd all come from.
"But obviously, being a hotel, when people had a look on our website ... they do get a pop up as well. So we've had people who have come from quite far to experience it as tourists."
The Eden Road x The Charles Wine Evening is on Thursday, June 20 at The Charles Boutique Hotel and Dining. To book visit here.
