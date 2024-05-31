Action needed: Plumpton plan good but what about Gobba Bridge duplication?

Following the announcement of funding for the duplication of Plumpton Road and other infrastructure work, many in the community are asking the same question ... what about Glenfield Road and Gobba Bridge?
The two roads north and southwest of the CBD have experienced growing congestion in recent years as the city's population grows, and that is set to potentially worsen with an additional 9000 houses projected for Wagga's northern suburbs.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley - who has been advocating for a Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication for some time - said there was concern about the city's road networks which already require fixing.
"I think the duplication of the bridge is a big [concern] and something that I did raise recently in council ... and that is to offer a lower cheaper bridge, that would maybe get inundated once every 20 years, but will be cheaper and provide a good alternative," he said.
"I welcome the funding ... but as I said, it's a real battle to get these other existing matters dealt with."
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association secretary Lynne Bodell said the infrastructure announced for the city's south was necessary and excellent, but without planning for the Gobba Bridge, the infrastructure for the north would bring the whole project undone.
"That is just going to be disastrous if they start putting houses out there and the bottleneck that is going to happen from that," she said.
"On one hand its great and they need it, but they do definitely have to put in planning for Gobba Bridge, because it is not going to happen overnight.
"If they don't start planning now, it's just going to be a logistical nightmare getting from the north side to the main part of Wagga."
Cr Foley said it was important to have infrastructure in place before any of the new houses were added and believed all levels of government should work together to grow Wagga.
"Anyone with a logical brain can see that once you get a pile on top of another 10,000 to 15,000 more people living on that side, it's going get absolutely berserk," he said.
"On top of that, multiple truck movements coming out of the Bomen area.
"It really is something that must be addressed by the state government, but on all levels. It'd be good to see encouragement coming from the federal side of it as well."
Cr Foley said this discussion and issue would be an ongoing matter for the community.
"We've got a [state] government at the moment ... that's very city-centric ... and seems to ignore the people in the regions," he said.
"The regions are where it's at. The regions are where the growth is going to be.
"What we should be doing is nation building and regionalising this country, and that requires appropriate 21st century infrastructure for people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.