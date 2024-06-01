The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Meet Caly: the Italian hunting dog giving a veteran a new lease on life

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
June 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Doyle tries out a new scooter with support dog Caly. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Karen Doyle tries out a new scooter with support dog Caly. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

When Karen Doyle was in the Solomon Islands serving in the Navy 23 years ago, her life changed forever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.