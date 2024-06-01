Meet Caly: the Italian hunting dog giving a veteran a new lease on life

When Karen Doyle was in the Solomon Islands serving in the Navy 23 years ago, her life changed forever.
"I had a very heavy helicopter landing," Ms Doyle said.
"They'd class it as a crash, but it was basically a heavy landing and it put me out of action for 12 months."
The incident left Ms Doyle with nerve damage in her back.
She's been using a cane for the last five years and was in Wagga on Thursday undertaking assessments for a mobility scooter for her and her support dog, Caly.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and Dogs for Life helped to pair Ms Doyle with a therapy dog, but finding the right companion has taken years due to her dog allergy.
"It has been a two-year process to try and get her through Veterans Affairs - no fault to Veterans Affairs... I would have had one sooner if I wasn't so allergic," Ms Doyle said.
Caly is a one-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo, a breed of Italian hunting dog that is hypoallergenic. Ms Doyle has been Caly's handler for two months.
"She has been a life changer," Ms Doyle said.
"Just by having her with me and just by patting her, she helps with my anxiety and my PTSD.
"She's been in training and she will go from a yellow vest to a red vest once she passes her public access test."
Ms Doyle would love to see all veterans have access to therapy and support dogs and is part of a Facebook group called Assistance dogs department of veterans affairs.
"I got to talk to a couple of fellows who have assistance dogs and there is a fellow in Canberra, he has his with him whenever he goes into hospital," she said.
"His dog goes with him when he had to have surgery.
"That is the biggest bonus, being able to have the assistance dogs in hospital with us. She'll end up coming into hospital with me, because every six months I have to have surgery on my back."
Ms Doyle and Caly joined her occupational therapist Judy-Ann Emberson at Open Mobility Wagga to trial scooters to find the right fit.
They will submit applications to the Department of Veterans Affairs after assessing the scooters in her Cootamundra home.
Much like when Ms Doyle picked Caly, choosing the right fit might take some time.
"We have to make sure that Caly can sit on it, so it can't be a skinny scooter or one of the smaller ones," Ms Doyle said.
"It has to be one that she can comfortably sit on between my legs."
Caly is also trained for hearing impaired and epileptic handlers and helped Ms Doyle recently after she fainted.
"She instantly laid down beside me and tried to nudge me under the chin to bring me back," she said.
"She has improved my well-being tenfold."
