Jets welcome back two 'very handy inclusions' ahead of clash against Hawks

Northern Jets will be boosted by the return of Brad McKinnon and Chris Bell for their important clash against East Wagga-Kooringal.
McKinnon has missed the Jets past two games against Temora and North Wagga while Bell will play his first game since last years Farrer League grand final.
The duo's return is timely as the Jets will be looking to notch up a win over the Hawks who just last week took down the previously undefeated The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Jets coach Jack Harper said he was looking forward to having the pair back in the senior side.
"Both of them are very handy inclusions," Harper said.
"We are a little bit depleted at the moment, we've got a fair few blokes on the sidelines injured.
"Their experience is much welcomed that's for sure."
The Jets currently sit equal fifth on the ladder with a 4-3 record after having notched up wins against the Saints, Barellan, Coleambally and Marrar.
A win against the Hawks on Saturday would further consolidate their chances of a top five finish and Harper said his side was keen to take on another finals contender.
"Yeah we are looking forward to it to be honest," he said.
"Obviously East Wagga are a quality side and after knocking The Rock off last week they'll be sitting pretty confident and I think they'll be keen to get another win heading into the bye.
"It's a massive challenge for us and we are really keen to stick it to them a bit and show them we can play some footy.
"Another win would be great to establish yourself as a quality side in this competition, this year things are a lot closer and spots for finals are going to be hard fought.
"Any win that you can get throughout the year is much needed and in those close games you've got to make sure you come out on top and try not to let them slip.
"We've got two byes after this weekend so we get a bit of a rest, we'll give it everything we've got this weekend."
The Jets enter the clash off the back of a four-goal win against the Saints after having fallen the week prior to the Kangaroos by 13 points.
Harper said he was pleased with his side's response against the Saints after having dropped a winnable game against Temora.
"It was a really disappointing loss against Temora," he said.
"We unfortunately let them get away in the first quarter, then we were playing catch up footy and we just never really got to our best.
"I think the response from that game heading into North Wagga last week was pretty good.
"We had an okay first half, but then we had a really solid third quarter and played some footy on our terms.
"Hopefully if we can bring those standards and that accountability this weekend, I think we'll be a hard team to beat."
Rhyle Davis and James Parkinson are the duo who come out of the Jets side for their clash against the Hawks.
Davis will miss the game with a hamstring injury and he joins a growing injury list at the Jets.
Following Saturday's game, the Jets will next play on June 22 against Marrar and Harper was hopeful of having a few troops back for their trip to Langtry Oval.
"We should be getting a fair few," he said.
"At the moment we've got Paddy Bray, Max Tidd, Adam Flagg and now Rhyle Davis all injured.
"We've got anyway from five to eight blokes on the sidelines at the moment, but after the bye we'll get a few back.
"There's a couple of guys away and it will be a while before we are full strength, but we are slowly getting there."
The Hawks have made one change with captain Luke Gerhard coming out of their side, he is replaced by Cameron Andrews.
