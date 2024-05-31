Machete-wielding man on the run after alleged servo robbery

A man wielding a machete remains on the run after allegedly robbing a service station in Leeton.
The man is believed to have entered the Shell service station in Kurrajong Avenue about 11.50am on Thursday, May 30, threatening the store attendant with a machete and demanding money.
The staff member retreated and hid in a back room, with the alleged armed robbery leaving the service station with cash.
He was last seen heading towards Coolibah Street before getting into what police said was a stolen Mahindra ute, which fled the scene.
The man was last seen in Lily Lane.
At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, khaki hat with black logo, orange and navy high-vis jacket, black pants and black lace up shoes.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District were called, responding quickly to the scene, with the hunt still on for the man.
Anyone who was in the area or has information that may assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.