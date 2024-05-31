From cells to stands: Shear opportunity to turn troubled teens' lives around

When boys in custody heard how much they could earn as sheep shearers, their hands went up to learn a new skill.
Shearers don't need any qualifications and experienced shearers earn over $1000 per day.
Although money is plentiful, contractors say drugs are a continuing problem in the industry.
But relieving principal of Shepherds Park Education and Training Unit Sean Librando believes teaching the boys at Wagga's Riverina Youth Justice Centre about the wool shed could help them transition into the workforce.
"As soon as you include a dollar figure, their ears prick up," Mr Librando said.
"You just hope somewhere along way, that we provide our students a positive experience that turns things around."
The boys spent five days learnt shearing from TAFE teachers in a state government-funded program teaching young people in custody skills for working post release.
Will* completed the program and is interested in the shearing profession once he's discharged.
"Not every kid is going to have the opportunity [to learn shearing]," he said.
"I love getting my hand in there and doing it all."
Wool teacher Andy Baxter said he can tell Will has the grit to eventually be shearing 200 sheep daily.
At that rate, he would be earning $1000 per day.
"There's good money to be made," Mr Baxter said.
"These young fellas here have a pretty good hand at it."
Sheep shearers do not require qualifications to work, and all workers receive the same $5 rate per sheep.
Contractors say success in the industry comes down to a willingness to work and a good attitude.
But sheep contractor Alan Hurst said there's also a problem with drugs in the shearing industry.
"There's a lot of drugs in the industry, unfortunately as a contractor you've got to weigh up your options," Mr Hurst said.
"You've got to pick and choose, it can be a little bit tough."
While shearing can offer good money, the contractor said it's up to the shearers to use the money wisely and stay out of trouble.
"It depends on who they're with, if they're with the wrong crowd, it's a recipe for disaster," he said.
"They pick a really good wage, and if they are into drugs, they can afford to support their habit."
He said in the past 12 months, he's stood down numerous shearers due to drug usage on site.
"If someone does apply for a job, I'll be explaining to them straight up that we don't hire people who are on drugs," he said.
"It's totally up to the contractors to put a stop to it."
Lochie Robertson is also a Wagga-based shearing contractor.
He said the $5 per sheep rate was introduced two years ago amid workforce shortages.
Since then, he said there is no longer a shortage and around 40 per cent of his workers are from overseas.
"My best shearer will make over 300 grand this year, it's a good way to make money with no qualifications," Mr Robertson said.
He said that shearers are attracted to the prospect of earning a good wage without qualifications, but many people are not cut out for the job.
"If they have the right attitude, anyone can make something of it," he said.
"But you have to go in with the right attitude otherwise you won't last very long."
Mr Robertson said that while he hasn't previously hired workers discharged from the youth justice system, shearing has the potential to offer a good future for those with a troubled past.
"I've taken on a few fellas who've had a rough past, always keen to give anyone a go, who wants to work," he said.
"It's a skill that anyone can learn, you need no qualifications, you just need to know how to work."
*name changed for privacy.
