New candidate announced as Wagga Greens unveil council election line-up

Wagga's Greens have announced their line-up for the upcoming council elections with an all-new face on the list.
Albury-based Greens MP Amanda Cohn was in town to announce the party ticket for the September local government elections at the Wagga Civic Centre on Friday morning.
Serving councillor and former deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon, 64, will re-contest for council as the number one candidate, seconded on the ticket by all-new face and Wagga local Sam Ryot.
Cr McKinnon's husband George Benedyka is among the previous Greens candidates putting their hat in the ring once again, followed by Eric Kaiser and Emma Rush.
Mr Ryot said after living his whole life in or near the Wagga area he has "decided I wanted to give back to local government and democracy in general".
"This looks like a very good way to do that," he said.
The 40-year-old has worked in a family surveying firm for more than 20 years and believes this will be of assistance to council.
"Even though I wouldn't be able to vote on a lot of the development matters that come before council because of the specific clientele we have, I think I would bring a very valuable insight into what goes on in the development industry, and also how to mitigate negative effects as to what is going to occur as part of development in town," he said.
Mr Ryot is also a chronic mental health patient and advocates for the issue, which he hopes to keep the spotlight on if successful at the September local government elections.
"I want to bring more mental health advocacy to the local government area as well," he said.
Mr Ryot said there are already "quite a few" organisations around town that advocate on the issue, but believes he "would be able to do this at a more advanced level if I became a councillor".
In particular, he hopes to ensure those experiencing poor mental health find positive treatment outcomes.
Mr Ryot praised Cr McKinnon as a very strong stalwart, and hopes if elected to provide more support for her cause.
"I've seen she could use a little support from a common voice in the council chamber, so I want to get in there and help Jenny continue what she's doing and maybe bring a few new things to the table as well," he said.
Meanwhile, Cr McKinnon said she has "unfinished business" on the council and hopes to continue the fight to ensure a better future for the next generation.
Cr McKinnon is currently in her first term and was the only Greens councillor elected to the Wagga City Council in 2021, serving as deputy mayor from 2022 until 2023.
"Lots has been achieved, but there's so much more to do," she said.
"I'm still working on the koala sanctuary that I campaigned for at the last election. That is a really big project and is currently undergoing some research investigations by the state government."
Cr McKinnon remains "very hopeful" there will be further progress on the sanctuary in the upcoming council term.
"I'm also really looking forward to working with this fabulous team of greens. We've got so many ideas about what is impacting the people of Wagga, and we've got lots we're thinking of campaigning about," she said.
"But we're going to spend the next few months consulting with our Riverina Greens members, our supporters and the local community about the issues that affect them."
Cr McKinnon said one of the key issues so far is the "cost of living" issue and expects this will be "high on everybody's agenda".
"I will be interested to hear the ways in which the community feels the council can help them address this crisis," she said.
Mr Benedyka, 69, was born and bred in Wagga and had a successful career as a project designer with the roads authority.
A past president of the Wagga chapter of the National Trust, he also collaborated with the council to establish the conservation area in Central Wagga.
Mr Kaiser, 61, is standing again to fight for better outcomes for the environment.
He believes political leadership and local activism are absolute necessities for instigating sustainable change for our environment.
Ms Rush, 51, is an ethics and philosophy lecturer at Charles Sturt University with a passion for improving social justice and environmental outcomes for residents of Wagga.
As a mother, she hopes to bring insight into the pressures families are under. If elected, she hopes to help find solutions to the climate crisis to protect the future for the next generation.
Greens MP Amanda Cohn said she was proud of the Wagga candidates.
"What they have demonstrated by standing for the council is their love and passion for the community and their desire to make it a better place to live," Ms Cohn said.
The Greens announcement follows just days after the Wagga Labor branch announced deputy mayor Amelia Parkins would re-contest for council alongside Eastern Riverina Arts executive director Tim Kurylowicz.
The Wagga council elections will take place on Saturday September 14.
