'Extremely sad': Fire destroys service, police investigating

A Riverina community has been left saddened after a fire tore through an important facility on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the Kurrajong Laundry on Myrtle Street in Narrandera, about 9.30pm on Wednesday following multiple reports to triple zero from worried residents.
The Kurrajong Laundry provides services to a large clientele across the Riverina and provided more than a dozen jobs to individuals with disabilities.
Kurrajong CEO Ray Carroll said was "extremely sad" news to learn the building has been left significantly damaged by the blaze.
"This is an extremely sad day for everyone at Kurrajong, but buildings and equipment can be replaced and we will recover from this," he said.
Narrandera Shire Council general manager George Cowan said the service is an important part of the community.
"Kurrajong is a really important part of our community, not only in a commercial sense but also in providing real employment for their staff," he said.
"It is my understanding that Kurrajong have made an arrangement for a continuation of laundry operations."
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Inspector Chad Kennis said given the laundry is located in a residential area several residents had called triple zero after hearing smoke detectors going off.
"We got called at approximately 9.30pm and arrived at about 9.44pm," he said.
Inspector Kennis said upon arrival FRNSW and Rural Fire Service crews found the "large" building heavily alight.
A priority request was then put in as there was a large amount of chemicals on site.
"We gained access to where the chemicals were stored and created a hose line between the fire and the chemicals," Inspector Kennis said.
Witnesses had reported hearing "explosions" but Mr Kennis said the fires tend to be loud and things falling can mimic explosion-like sounds.
Firefighters tackled the blaze from outside of the building for more than three hours and it was officially declared extinguished shortly after midnight.
The building has been significantly damaged and part of the roof has collapsed.
No one was inside the premises at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Police have taken over the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.
