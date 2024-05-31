The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Extremely sad': Fire destroys service, police investigating

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 31 2024 - 6:23pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera's Kurrajong Laundry on Myrtle Street has been destroyed by fire. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Narrandera's Kurrajong Laundry on Myrtle Street has been destroyed by fire. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

A Riverina community has been left saddened after a fire tore through an important facility on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.