Wine export program welcomed but no immediate relief for growers

The Riverina Winegrape Growers marketing board CEO has welcomed a state government initiative to boost exports while noting a lack of reprieve for growers.
The NSW Government unveiled a plan to boost wine exports and create new jobs and opportunities on May 29.
From July Investment NSW will kick off a targeted 12-month program to bring international buyers to the state, making it easier for local winemakers to take their products to world markets.
The program will be available to producers of NSW's $420 million wine exports looking to re-enter the newly reopened Chinese market.
It's anticipated it will also support exporters in key emerging markets including India, Japan and Vietnam.
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass envisions there will be flow on effects from the initiative to growers but they won't be felt immediately.
"We welcome anything that will help in the long run," Mr Cass said.
"However, we still need to take into account the amount of glut - swimming pool-sizes of it - that needs to be taken off the bulk market. That is going to take time."
The 2024/25 program will include export capability building workshops in the Riverina, programs focused on beverages to China, UK, Korea, Japan and Vietnam, and China and South East Asia inbound buyer missions to NSW.
Mr Cass hopes the upcoming delivery of the NSW budget will offer further assistance, saying the industry was ultimately overlooked in the federal budget.
"(In that) there was a pre-budget proposal that contained something for growers that was ultimately ignored," he said.
"That being said, the wine industry task-force has been working away in the background so hopefully something will happen there soon.
"We hope there will be something in the state budget but as to what that might look like I'm not sure.
"The industry is fairly somber at the moment; growers aren't jumping for joy," Mr Cass said.
"We hope China coming back to the market will put positive pressure on prices next year - especially on those ultra low ones.
"Hopefully we might also see a positive direction for the price of red wine. White prices are better but there's still a way to go," he said.
"It's still a matter of getting things back into balance; from there we should start to see growers reap benefits but no one knows how long that will take," Mr Cass said.
The NSW Government and NSW Wine have collaborated on the long-term export development support program.
"The tailored approach of this program will allow wineries to select initiatives that address their specific business needs, optimising resources and maximising the potential for success in international markets," Wine president Mark Bourne said.
More can be found at investment.nsw.gov.au/export.
