The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Graffiti, toilet block trashing costing Riverina councils

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 31 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council has been forking out the highest costs in 2024 to previous years to fix vandalism. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga City Council has been forking out the highest costs in 2024 to previous years to fix vandalism. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Councils across the region are bearing the brunt of toilet block trashings with the costs to repair vandalism on the rise along with inflation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.