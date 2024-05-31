Graffiti, toilet block trashing costing Riverina councils

Councils across the region are bearing the brunt of toilet block trashings with the costs to repair vandalism on the rise along with inflation.
One local government area (LGA) is being hit harder than others, with Junee ratepayers forking out upwards of $35,000 in repairs due to community vandals in the last 12 months.
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis the vandalism costing them the most is to their public toilets with the toilet block at Park Dam completely destroyed three times in a year.
Wagga has has forked out the second highest cost in repairs, although its LGA is bigger than Junee.
Between May 29, 2023 and May 29, 2024 Wagga City Council spent $23,217 to repair vandalism across the suburbs.
That is significantly higher than the spend in the same period in 2022-2023, where they paid out $14,957, and double the $11,765 cost in 2021 to 2022 .
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said while there has been an increase in vandalism, the price jump is due to inflation bumping up the cost of repairs.
"There has been a slight increase in reported events, though the increased cost is reflective of the inflated cost for replacement material," the spokesperson said.
"Vandalism events are more targeted at the public toilet areas and local amenities.
"We do see graffiti within walkways and alleyways, though these are not reported as often as the damage found within public toilets."
Further north of Wagga at Temora Shire Council the prevalence of vandalism is significantly lower.
Temora Shire Council director of environmental service Kris Dustan said per year council spends less than $15,000 to repair vandalism.
"[There has been a] slight increase being observed in recent times (last three months)," he said.
"Previous vandalism has been revolved around bent signs, damaged street trees and trashed toilet blocks - more recent incidences have featured graffiti."
