Childcare centre boom in Wagga but finding staff proving a struggle

While there is a strong need for more childcare centres in Wagga and plans for a new one in almost every suburb, recruiting staff to fill roles may prove challenging.
A childcare centre was recently approved for Ashmont and Turvey Park, with plans lodged for centres in Lake Albert, Central Wagga and Gobbagombalin, just to name a few.
While these plans come to fruition, current centres are already struggling as it is to recruit desperately needed staff.
Amy Hurd Early Learning Centre's Tracey Snow said the main issue she has had is finding casual educators to replace educators during leave.
"Recently, we have had many staff unwell, and the stress it puts on permanent educators has shown," she said.
"I employ a well over-ratio team which allows us to usually replace educators from within but when you have at least four away each day, and we can't find casual staff, it becomes so difficult to maintain quality and continuity of education and care for our children.
"We are currently seeking an educator to fill a position just to support our existing team in situations as mentioned above."
It has been a week since that position was advertised and yet there has been no interest, Mrs Snow said.
"It would be a full-time position," she said.
"I do not know how a new service will be able to find the appropriate educators and staff to support a quality early childcare education centre service.
"Current services are already having to close rooms as they can't staff the.
"We have huge waiting lists, especially for under threes, so services with rooms closed due to staffing can't relieve those waiting lists."
Courtney Weir said while she can't speak regarding the centre she is building in Turvey Park on Coleman Street as it is still under construction, her centre in Temora has had no problem getting the initial staff needed to operate.
"With our service in Temora, we have not struggled to fill staff roles in the five years we have been open," she said.
"While we are able to fill staff roles, we do struggle to find casual staff when employees are ill."
Charles Sturt University Wagga Bachelor of Education course director Dr Kelly Tribolet said on average the campus has about 22 students a year commencing the Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary) degree, with the largest cohort of 26 students commencing in 2024.
"However, these students are qualified to teach in early childhood and primary settings so there is no guarantee they will progress into early childhood education on graduation," she said.
"We also currently have approximately 40 students in the Wagga area completing the Bachelor of Education (Birth to Five Years) degree."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.