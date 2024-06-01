Remembering the stories of the Riverina's rich past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
More than 500 people gathered at the Kooringal Parish Centre to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the arrival of the first five Presentation Sisters in Wagga.
Wet weather failed to deter 166 people who volunteered to canvas the suburbs of Wagga for the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.
After years of hard work Kooringal Rotary Club is officially opening Steve Halloran Park at Lake Albert which recognises the late Steve Halloran, a Rotary District Governor and world vice-president of Rotary.
Wagga solicitor, Trevor Forbes, aged 55, died in Calvary Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Football star Dick Carey has chosen World No Tobacco Day this week to give up smoking and aims to raise $20,000 for charity at the same time.
Matthew Nixon of AJ Easdown and Partners accountants recently became the youngest chartered accountant in New South Wales and the fourth youngest in Australia.
Wagga police Local Area Command youth liaison office, Senior Constable Mark Lonergan said Wagga had the second highest level of youth conferencing for young offenders in NSW.
Normie Rowe is performing this Thursday night at the Wagga Leagues Club.
A local advisory board consisting of prominent local businesspeople and the Mayor of Wagga, Ald M Gissing has been formed to give The Salvation Army guidance on social needs in the community.
Commerce Permanent Building Society is paying 8 per cent per annum interest, payable half yearly with general manager Lloyd Turner predicting an increase of 2 per cent or more expected in the next few weeks to 10 per cent or more.
Riverina Area Director of Education, Mr LA Findlay, said the number of ancillary staff has almost doubled in the Riverina in an effort to improve the quality of Education.
Concern has again been expressed at the lack of a government subsidy for the new Loretto Home of Compassion, 40-bed home-chapel complex currently under construction at Ashmont.
Mr George Roffey, an officer of the Repatriation Department will spend five days interviewing ex-servicemen and women in Wagga and Albury next month.
Mates are advertising famous Remington Lektra Blade 6 Men's shaver for an unbeatable $24.95.
Brennans Real Estate have moved from 40 Thomson Street to 57 Baylis Street, opposite Huthwaites.
Major General JM L MacDonald, the general officer commanding all CMF units flew into Wagga for an inspection of the Wagga CMF unit.
Brian Carr Real Estate are advertising a five-acre ranch, five minutes from town, with a lovely cream brick veneer home for $46,000 or near offer.
The Wagga Chamber of Commerce plans to approach Wagga City Council suggesting that a new semi-permanent caravan park be developed to provide temporary accommodation specifically for workers in the building trade.
Hedditch & Company are seeking amounts of $35,000 and $40,000 and are offering first registered mortgages over land and brick veneer flats in Turvey Park and Kooringal, paying 12.25 per cent per annum interest.
The Pastoral Hotel in Fitzmaurice Street is currently being demolished.
Shell announced that home heating oil will rise this winter by 0.8 cents per gallon to 27.2 cents per gallon.
