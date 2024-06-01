The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Remembering the stories of the Riverina's rich past

June 1 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gumi Race on the Murrumbidgee River in 1983. Supplied picture
The Gumi Race on the Murrumbidgee River in 1983. Supplied picture

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.