Temora Dragons have much to be proud of

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with our weekly Footy HQ newsletter.
School footy took over the Australian rules landscape with Kildare Catholic College winning a third straight Carroll Cup final with a dominant victory over their arch-rivals from Mater Dei.
While it's only third grade, it was disappointing to see that Deniliquin were left with no other choice but to withdraw from this year's Southern Inland Rugby Union competition. It's never good to see a club in that situation, let alone pulling the pin mid-season.
Temora deserves a special mention this week after the announcement of the NSW team for the opening State of Origin game. The Dragons were represented by Zac Lomax and Liam Martin in the team, while Angus Crichton was born in Temora and played junior football at Young.
Lastly, vale Bob Spears.
I had the pleasure of getting to know 'Spearsy' when I first started out at The Area News many years ago and a more passionate Griffith Swans man you would not find.
An old-school straight shooter, Spearsy contributed to an enormous amount to Australian rules in Griffith and the MIA and was also incredibly generous to those who knew him.
Enjoy the weekend and follow along our weekly blog for all the latest scores and updates.
