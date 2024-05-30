'Here to win a comp, not a plastic cup': Coach's blunt dismissal of side bet

Southcity coach Cleve McGhie is only focused on bringing home two points rather than being sidetracked by the chance to win what he describes as a plastic cup.
For the second time running the Bulls have elected not to take up the chance to play for Group Nine's Challenge Cup.
They didn't do so against Kangaroos a fortnight ago and came away with a 22-12 victory
McGhie is looking for more of the same against new holders Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
It's something he's simply not interested in.
"I lead the discussion around Challenge Cup and the way I see it this is a plastic cup," McGhie said.
"It's a cardboard cup and if teams want to go and put $1000 up each week we play each other no problem, I'll go cut a trophy out of cardboard of my cereal box and we'll do it.
"I didn't come out here to coach and try to win a Challenge Cup, I don't care about the Challenge Cup, we don't have intentions of challenging for the Challenge Cup and it is what it is.
"Our team is focused on winning a premiership, being in the semi-finals and taking the big one home.
"I'm not here to worry about a Challenge Cup."
When drawn to take on the current Challenge Cup holders, clubs have the choice to put up $1000 to try to win it off them.
The winner gets the cup and the $1000.
At the end of the regular season the cup holding the cup receives $5000.
After taking the cup off Kangaroos in the first challenge through the first seven rounds of the competition last week, Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone implored the Bulls to rise to the challenge.
He said it would have been silly not to challenge, especially after their decision not to challenge their crosstown rivals when they downed them the week before.
However he doesn't expect it will affect how his side approaches the clash.
"I don't think it matters for us as we still have a game of footy to win but I'm not sure what it does for their mentality," McCrone said.
"What confidence have they got in the team in a game when you don't challenge?
"The thing is you mightn't get another challenge at it.
"Last year I'm not sure we got a challenge for the whole year with the way it went."
However McGhie has confidence in his side.
Especially after getting the win in similar circumstances against Kangaroos.
"I've said it to my boys and I've said it before to the paper that I believe in the squad more than I think they believe in themselves," he said.
"We turn up and play our brand of football and we beat anyone on any given day.
"Our side firing beats any side firing in this competition.
"I know that and the boys know that.
"Putting money up for a plastic cup doesn't change how we actually play for the win.
"Two points is two points and we will take the two points this weekend and they can keep their plastic cup."
Southcity have made just one positional change after their scrappy with over Brothers.
Klayton Waikato returns to five-eighth after moving to the centres at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Waikato spent most of last season at fullback but McGhie was been trying to find the best fit.
He admitted it didn't quite go to plan last week.
"Klay going to centre was something that wasn't based on his performance at all, it was just trying to see if something would work for the side to get us a little bit of a different movement," McGhie said.
"As a coach you chose when you trial those things.
"We tried against Brothers and it didn't work for us and we will move on from it."
Instead Roy Smith returns to the centres with Jordan Baker dropping back to the bench.
