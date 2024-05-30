The Daily Advertiser
'Here to win a comp, not a plastic cup': Coach's blunt dismissal of side bet

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 30 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 6:45pm
Southcity coach Cleve McGhie has no interest in playing Temora for the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Southcity coach Cleve McGhie is only focused on bringing home two points rather than being sidetracked by the chance to win what he describes as a plastic cup.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

