Findings 'reflect seriousness' of trauma

It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here with a snapshot of what's making news for your Friday morning.
Yesterday was a big day in the DA newsroom, following the long-awaited release of the NSW parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma's report.
Dozens of recommendations have been made in the wake of the probe, which was sparked by complaints about maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital. Jeremy Eager, Emily Anderson, Taylor Dodge and Finn Coleman have spoken to mums, advocates and the health district to get all the reaction to the findings.
In other big news for our city, a major Wagga thoroughfare will be duplicated as part of a $94.4 million investment into infrastructure to support the delivery of about 14,500 new homes - but it's not the one you might be thinking!
On the sporting front, a Riverina football club is mourning the loss of a long-time supporter and former player. Matt Malone pays tribute to Mervyn 'Bob' Spears, who was made a Griffith Swans life member in 1975 and served the club in various capacities for more than 60 years.
Enjoy the rest of your Friday.
