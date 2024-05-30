Timely returns from injury as Morris readies to face familiar foe

With a date with former club Southcity already in his sights, Maleke Morris will make a timely return from injury.
The Temora centre returns from a hamstring issue that was set to sideline him for six weeks at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Morris injured his hamstring a month ago in Temora's lone loss of the season but is pleased with how it's responded.
"I didn't want to miss this one," Morris said.
"It was meant to be six weeks out but I don't think it was as bad as I thought and I saw a few different people and got cleared to play this weekend, which is good."
Morris went to Temora this season looking for a different opportunity but still lives and works in Wagga.
It means he'll line up against work mate Rhys Weldon.
Footy is usually a big topic of discussion on the job but this week it's gone to a different level.
"It will be funny versing the boys," Morris said.
"I'd rather do it early in the season rather than late in the season.
"One of my best mates is Rhys Weldon and at work it's been funny all week.
"Everyone has been getting around us saying 'who is going to win?' and all that and having a laugh about it.
"We always talk footy but we're not the type of people to go at each other so it's going to be weird on the weekend playing against each other."
There might be less need for confrontation with Morris returning to the side in the centres for Jimmy Stewart.
He's spent most of his career as a forward but has enjoyed a different approach with the Dragons.
"It's been really good, all of Temora have been really good to me and I definitely want to stay out there for a while now," Morris said.
"I just wanted a bit of a change and to do something on my own.
"I love the style that they play as well so I thought it would work really well with how I want to play."
Even if centre isn't his preferred position he's more than happy to play his role in the side.
"I like it out in the centres, I prefer back row but it's only one position out and it's a little bit easier running at little fellas compared to running into bigger blokes," Morris said.
"I think competing for a spot gets the best footy out of me."
Morris coming back into the side is Temora's only change with Stewart suffering a head knock in their win over Kangaroos last week.
