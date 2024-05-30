The Daily Advertiser
Timely returns from injury as Morris readies to face familiar foe

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Maleke Morris is looking to get one over his former Southcity teammates as he makes his return for Temora in their clash at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
With a date with former club Southcity already in his sights, Maleke Morris will make a timely return from injury.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

