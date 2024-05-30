Wear your beanie: Wagga-born Big Freeze reaches milestone 10th year

If the wintry weather isn't prompting you to don a beanie, perhaps a good cause will.
FightMND has teamed up with Coles once again in support of Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a cause very close to former Aussie rules player Chris Daniher's heart.
Mr Daniher visited the Coles at Sturt Mall on Thursday to raise awareness for the cause.
His brother, AFL great Neale Daniher, is fighting a very public battle with MND, and still behind the Big Freeze, an event which is now in its tenth year.
While Neale's condition is currently declining, Chris says his love for football and his will to fight the disease is fueling him during this time.
"He's able to get out, go for walks, that gives him the freedom to go to a few games of footy and still live, you know," Chris said.
"Neil is still with us, and while he's still with us, it's so special... you'll see him next week at the footy."
The initiative has invested $85 million into finding a cure for MND, with nearly $12 million put into assistive equipment to help improve the lives of Australians living with MND.
"It's a Riverina initiative that we started here, people can get involved by putting the socks on, playing a game of netball, soccer, rugby, AFL and joining the fight."
"What was a charity, it's turned into a business, but that business is trying to find a cure for MND."
Rebecca Griffiths is the store support manager at Sturt Mall Coles, which has raised $52,000 for FightMND since 2018.
Having had friends affected by MND, Ms Griffiths has a personal connection to the disease and sees the annual campaign as her way to do her part.
"I love this time of year, as soon as Easter's over, I'm like 'when's the MND stuff starting?'," Ms Griffiths said.
"I love the campaign... you can obviously support by purchasing the beanies and socks."
