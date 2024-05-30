Concussions, COVID Begley hopes her injury quota has been filled for the year

Turvey Park defender Madeline Begley hasn't had the start to the season she'd hoped for.
In her first year with the club, she's managed just three games so far.
Approved to play netball just in time for round one, she stepped onto the court after having time off due to concussion.
Just two games in she suffered a second head knock while at soccer training, which ruled her out again.
Back fit and ready, she played in the Bulldogs loss to Collingullie-Wagga in round six but her horror start to the season wasn't over
A bout of COVID last fortnight kept her from selection again.
But she's back this weekend and hoping her run of poor luck is over.
"I totally support and welcome the guidelines that have come in from the AIS this year around concussion, because it is better safe than sorry, it's a long life with one brain," Begley said
"Fortunately I think mine were both mild but I've had a bit more time on the sidelines than initially I would have liked.
"Unfortunately I missed last week's Ladies Day but I have rested up and I'm pleased to be back.
"I hope that that's my injury and illness quota filled for the season and I can start properly now."
Her first time playing club netball since 2017, Begley admitted she was late making the decision to return to play.
But having met Bulldogs coach Niamh Boyer in November last year, decided to attend trials.
Their brief meeting, she said, gave her confidence that the club would be welcoming although she did not anticipate she would be playing directly under Boyer.
"The short answer is no, I didn't expect to be in A grade," she said.
"I wanted to play a competitive season but all the grades are competitive so it was a nice surprise.
"Now I feel like 'oh God I've got to try and keep up with these young things' and I want to play well and do well, I'm just trying to not put too much pressure on myself."
Her disjointed start to the year combined with so long away from club netball has left the defender feeling admittedly rusty.
Playing in the club's premier league team earlier in the year Begley began to dust off the cobwebs of time away from the court.
She's expecting her next few games to be a little rusty also.
"It's been a really long time since I've had to switch on the netball brain," she said.
"I feel like those cobwebs might still be hanging around and hopefully, it doesn't take too long to brush them away because it has been a disjointed season and we are already in round eight."
Holding no regrets about her choice of club she is hoping that coming games help her find her feet within the side.
The 32-year-old is one of the oldest in the side, but she enjoys playing alongside the younger girls and watching their talent blossom.
Playing under the ring with teenager Alexa Fellows, Begley has been impressed with her calm on court presence.
"She has a really cool head, she'll just keep plugging away throughout the game," she said.
"It's good to have someone like that who you are playing alongside, keeping you there as well, you're not feeding off frantic energy.
"I think it might take a few more weeks just to feel like I'm slotting into the team fully, just because I haven't had much court time, but hopefully it'll come quickly."
On the road to Ganmain for this weekend's game, while the team has two wins this season, Begley was not playing in either.
She's hopeful to help the side get another on the board.
Anticipating a tough game, after watching the club over recent years she said she knows the Lions have a fighting spirit.
Saturday, June 1
Wagga Tigers v Griffith at Robertson Oval
Collingullie-Wagga v Leeton-Whitton at Crossroads Oval
Sunday, June 2
Coolamon v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Kindra Park
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Turvey Park at Ganmain Sports Ground
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.