Snapchat gun videos and unwitting phone call see Wagga man jailed

A Wagga man who unwittingly led police to a cocaine cache and took self-incriminating Snapchat videos with unregistered guns stored at Tatton, has been sentenced to years behind bars.
Marcus Glenn Whitley, 25, filmed himself snorting cocaine, opening a safe containing a white substance, and holding unregistered guns - footage that was ultimately used against him.
On May 24, Whitley was sentenced by Judge Gordon Lerve in Wagga District Court over counts of supplying a prohibited drug, possessing more than three unregistered firearms and acquiring a prohibited firearm.
The charges arose from evidence gathered by police after they arrested Whitley on November 17, 2022 and seized his mobile phone.
While in custody, Whitley made a number of calls from jail where he alluded to storing drugs in a safe at his parents' place in Currawarna.
As a result, about 4.10am on January 12, 2023, police searched the premises and found 69 grams of cocaine stored in a safe, also identifying Whitley's fingerprints on the locked box.
After gaining access to Whitley's phone, police pored over its contents and found videos and photos showing him opening a safe containing bags of white substances and cash.
Police also found videos of Whitley in possession of cocaine and footage of him snorting cocaine.
A photo also showed a zip lock bag of cocaine, captioned "straight off a brick" with various pricing including $2500 for a quarter ounce.
Police also found incriminating photos and footage on Whitley's phone relating to the firearms charges.
Facts reveal Whitley had five unregistered firearms in his possession at Tatton between November 11, 2022 and January 18, 2023, despite never holding a gun licence.
These included a silver break action pistol, shortened single barrel shotgun, black two handled "TEE 9" style firearm, black "pointer" branded pump action shotgun and a bolt action type rifle.
The court heard a number of incriminating images and videos relating to these charges were saved in Snapchat and included GPS coordinates - which led police to an address on Tamar Drive, Tatton - where an alleged co-offender lived.
Whitley stored the firearms at that Tatton address, an alleged co-offender told the police.
Videos and photos showed Whitley either holding each of the five guns or in the vicinity of them.
In the video and footage, police identified Whitley due to his hands, which had identifiable tattoos on them.
Police facts note sometime before January 18, 2023, the alleged co-accused left four of the five firearms in a box outside his home that were allegedly collected and taken to an associate of his and Whitley's in Sydney.
The fifth firearm was allegedly stored by the co-offender in the roof cavity of his home.
Court documents from the sentencing in May note the 69 grams of cocaine was "almost 14 times" the amount needed to indict Whitley.
Judge Gordon Lerve noted the pistol was a prohibited firearm and said while that and the other four guns were allegedly kept at a co-accused's house, it was clear Whitley had access to the weapons.
The judge noted Whitley was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on November 17, 2022 for a number of offences, receiving a non-parole period of 16 months and has remained in custody ever since.
A psychological report found he suffers from PTSD and ADHD but Judge Lerve noted the report contained "no suggestion of any causal connection between those conditions and the offending" behaviour.
Judge Lerve noted Whitley has "spent a good portion of his adult life in custody" and said the 25-year-old plans to relocate to Wollongong after his release "to remove himself from his associates" in the Wagga area.
The court heard he has a history of drug use but is now clean and "wishes to remain abstinent".
In his evidence, Whitley accepted there was no excuse for his conduct during the offences and said he did not really think about what he was doing.
Judge Lerve noted this and accepted that he is remorseful.
A sentencing assessment report also quoted Whitley as saying, "If I could turn back time, I would have done things differently".
That report however also found Whitley has a "high risk of re-offending" and recommended he receive ongoing treatment.
Judge Lerve noted while there were "some positive signs...[that Whitley] at last appears to have some insight into the causes and consequences of his offending" he said whether he successfully reforms will depend largely on his engagement with the appropriate agencies on his release.
The judge also noted Whitley's current prison sentence and handed down an aggregated sentence of five years with a non-parole period of three years.
This was backdated to August 17, 2023, meaning Whitley will be eligible for release on parole on August 17, 2026.
