The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

$94.4m for major Wagga road duplication to open up 15,000 new homes

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Plumpton Road and Red Hill Road roundabout intersection. Picture by Les Smith
The Plumpton Road and Red Hill Road roundabout intersection. Picture by Les Smith

To keep up with the projected growth of Wagga, $94.4 million will be invested into infrastructure to support the delivery of new homes in the city's southern and northern suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.